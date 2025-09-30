Outlander films scenes for new series at Doune Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outlander films scenes for new series at Doune Castle

Outlander: Blood of My Blood stars were seen at Doune Castle during filming.

By Isla Glen
Filming of Outlander: Blood of my Blood at Doune Castle.
Outlander: Blood of my Blood filming at Doune Castle. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Film crews have descended on Doune Castle for the Outlander prequel TV series.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which is currently airing, follows the parents of Outlander’s main characters Jamie and Claire.

It tells the love stories of Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie in 18th-century Scotland and Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston in World War I in England.

Filming took place at Doune Castle on Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

The historic site was transformed into Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie.

Cast members were seen dressed in red coats and English actress Harriet Slater, who plays the lead role of Ellen MacKenzie, was seen riding a horse.

Red coats were spotted on set. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Lights, camera, action at Doune Castle. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The horses rode to the castle entrance. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

It is understood the nearby woods were used as a backdrop and shots of the castle at night will be filmed.

Sally Messham, who plays the younger Mrs Fitz, was also spotted arriving on set.

Doune Castle closed during Outlander filming

Fans from all over the world gathered to catch a glimpse of the filming.

Many stopped as part of an Outlander tour of Scotland, and some were on their way back from Land Con, an Outlander convention that had taken place in Edinburgh at the weekend.

One fan, who had travelled from Norwich, told The Courier she had “loved” seeing behind the scenes of her favourite show.

Locals also came to see the action.

Crews on site at Doune. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The woods were used as a backdrop. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Historic Environment Scotland confirmed Doune Castle is closed for the week due to the filming.

It will reopen on October 6.

Pedestrians can still access core paths but there may be brief holds in place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Doune residents previously revealed what they thought of the village having a starring role in Outlander.

The Courier has also rounded up seven filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

