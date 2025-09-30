Outlander films scenes for new series at Doune Castle

Film crews have descended on Doune Castle for the Outlander prequel TV series.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which is currently airing, follows the parents of Outlander’s main characters Jamie and Claire.

It tells the love stories of Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie in 18th-century Scotland and Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston in World War I in England.

Filming took place at Doune Castle on Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

The historic site was transformed into Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie.

Cast members were seen dressed in red coats and English actress Harriet Slater, who plays the lead role of Ellen MacKenzie, was seen riding a horse.

It is understood the nearby woods were used as a backdrop and shots of the castle at night will be filmed.

Sally Messham, who plays the younger Mrs Fitz, was also spotted arriving on set.

Doune Castle closed during Outlander filming

Fans from all over the world gathered to catch a glimpse of the filming.

Many stopped as part of an Outlander tour of Scotland, and some were on their way back from Land Con, an Outlander convention that had taken place in Edinburgh at the weekend.

One fan, who had travelled from Norwich, told The Courier she had “loved” seeing behind the scenes of her favourite show.

Locals also came to see the action.

Historic Environment Scotland confirmed Doune Castle is closed for the week due to the filming.

It will reopen on October 6.

Pedestrians can still access core paths but there may be brief holds in place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Doune residents previously revealed what they thought of the village having a starring role in Outlander.

The Courier has also rounded up seven filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook