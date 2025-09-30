Two youths and man charged after clash between rival football fans in Fife

Two youths and a man have been charged after a clash between rival football fans in Fife.

Police launched an investigation after a rammy broke out between East Fife, Montrose and Raith Rovers fans outside Bayview Stadium in Methil on September 20.

The fighting took place at half-time during a League One match between East Fife and the Angus side.

It was alleged that a group of Raith Rovers hooligans had joined Montrose fans before the attack.

Two male youths and a man have since been charged with breach of the peace.

Community Sergeant Craig Fyall said: “While the vast majority of fans conduct themselves in an appropriate manner, a small number were seen to engage in disorder and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed disorder to contact us.”

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2430 of September 20.