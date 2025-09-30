News Two youths and man charged after clash between rival football fans in Fife It follows a fight between East Fife, Montrose and Raith Rovers fans during a match at Bayview Stadium in Methil. By Ellidh Aitken September 30 2025, 4:25pm September 30 2025, 4:25pm Share Two youths and man charged after clash between rival football fans in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5342747/youths-man-charged-clash-football-fans-fife/ Copy Link The disorder happened outside Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife FC. Image: SNS Group Two youths and a man have been charged after a clash between rival football fans in Fife. Police launched an investigation after a rammy broke out between East Fife, Montrose and Raith Rovers fans outside Bayview Stadium in Methil on September 20. The fighting took place at half-time during a League One match between East Fife and the Angus side. It was alleged that a group of Raith Rovers hooligans had joined Montrose fans before the attack. Two male youths and a man have since been charged with breach of the peace. Community Sergeant Craig Fyall said: “While the vast majority of fans conduct themselves in an appropriate manner, a small number were seen to engage in disorder and our enquiries remain ongoing. “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed disorder to contact us.” Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2430 of September 20.