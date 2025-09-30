Man attacked with knife in attempted armed robbery on Dundee cycle path

A man has been injured in an attempted armed robbery in Dundee.

The incident happened on Arbroath Road on Monday with the person responsible leaving the scene on a grey push bike.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Victim ‘assaulted’ with knife on Dundee cycle path

Police Scotland said that between 6.15 and 6.30pm a man was walking on the cycle path on Arbroath Road westwards, between the Balgillo Road roundabout and Claypotts Road, when he was approached by another man.

The man asked for his mobile phone and on refusing, assaulted the victim with a knife, causing scratches to his body.

The suspect is described as a white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build and aged around 30 years old.

He was wearing a light grey matching tracksuit top and bottoms riding a grey bicycle.

He made off heading east on Arbroath Road.

Police appeal for information after Arbroath Road incident

Police Scotland Detective Constable Jade Colvin said: “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured but the man was left upset by what happened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and we are asking anyone who saw where he went or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“Please check any private CCTV you may have to see if anything has been captured that could help with our investigation.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have any dash-cam that might assist then get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2615 of Monday, 29 September, 2025.