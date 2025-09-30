Man attacked with knife in attempted armed robbery on Dundee cycle path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man attacked with knife in attempted armed robbery on Dundee cycle path

A man was injured in the incident in Arbroath Road on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Arbroath Road, Dundee.
Arbroath Road, near the scene of the incident. Image: Google Maps

A man has been injured in an attempted armed robbery in Dundee.

The incident happened on  Arbroath Road on Monday with the person responsible leaving the scene on a grey push bike.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Victim ‘assaulted’ with knife on Dundee cycle path

Police Scotland said that between 6.15 and 6.30pm a man was walking on the cycle path on Arbroath Road westwards, between the Balgillo Road roundabout and Claypotts Road, when he was approached by another man.

The man asked for his mobile phone and on refusing, assaulted the victim with a knife, causing scratches to his body.

The suspect is described as a white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build and aged around 30 years old.

He was wearing a light grey matching tracksuit top and bottoms riding a grey bicycle.

He made off heading east on Arbroath Road.

Police appeal for information after Arbroath Road incident

Police Scotland Detective Constable Jade Colvin said: “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured but the man was left upset by what happened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and we are asking anyone who saw where he went or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“Please check any private CCTV you may have to see if anything has been captured that could help with our investigation.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have any dash-cam that might assist then get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2615 of Monday, 29 September, 2025.

