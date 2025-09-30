Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption

An overnight convoy will be in place on the Dundee Kingsway during three weeks of roadworks next month.

The system will replace a planned contraflow after drivers raised concerns about disruption on the A90.

Amey is carrying out the works between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road from Sunday (October 5) to October 27.

The dates of the Kingsway resurfacing works overlap with ongoing lane closures at Rait on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Roadworks and the convoy system will now be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Sundays to Thursdays.

There will be no work on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, lining works will be carried out on Friday, October 24.

Overnight closures will also be in place on the following roads:

Northbound A923 on slip

Northbound Macalpine Road on slip

Northbound Macalpine Road off slip

Northbound Strathmartine Road junction

The northbound A923 Coupar Angus off slip will not be closed.

Dundee Kingsway roadworks aim to ‘maintain traffic flow’

Around 2km of the Kingsway will be resurfaced during the roadworks.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for motorists using the A923, Macalpine Road and Strathmartine Road.

An Amey statement said: “Taking cognisance of feedback from stakeholders to the original published proposals, the works are now being progressed at areas of shallower treatments on sections of the mainline A90 Kingsway.

“By shifting to this method, Amey aim to maintain traffic flow during peak hours while ensuring the safety of both roadworkers and motorists whilst works are in progress.

“This change reflects our commitment to listening and responding to the needs of the communities where we work.

“Further deeper sections of treatment on the A90 Kingsway are planned for Spring 2026.”