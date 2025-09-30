Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for Dundee Kingsway roadworks changed after concerns about disruption

An overnight convoy will be introduced on the A90 next month.

By Finn Nixon
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

An overnight convoy will be in place on the Dundee Kingsway during three weeks of roadworks next month.

The system will replace a planned contraflow after drivers raised concerns about disruption on the A90.

Amey is carrying out the works between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road from Sunday (October 5) to October 27.

The dates of the Kingsway resurfacing works overlap with ongoing lane closures at Rait on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

The roadworks will take place between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road.
The roadworks will take place between the A923 Coupar Angus off slip and Strathmartine Road. Image: Amey

Roadworks and the convoy system will now be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Sundays to Thursdays.

There will be no work on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, lining works will be carried out on Friday, October 24.

Overnight closures will also be in place on the following roads:

  • Northbound A923 on slip
  • Northbound Macalpine Road on slip
  • Northbound Macalpine Road off slip
    Northbound Strathmartine Road junction

The northbound A923 Coupar Angus off slip will not be closed.

Dundee Kingsway roadworks aim to ‘maintain traffic flow’

Around 2km of the Kingsway will be resurfaced during the roadworks.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for motorists using the A923, Macalpine Road and Strathmartine Road.

An Amey statement said: “Taking cognisance of feedback from stakeholders to the original published proposals, the works are now being progressed at areas of shallower treatments on sections of the mainline A90 Kingsway.

“By shifting to this method, Amey aim to maintain traffic flow during peak hours while ensuring the safety of both roadworkers and motorists whilst works are in progress.

“This change reflects our commitment to listening and responding to the needs of the communities where we work.

“Further deeper sections of treatment on the A90 Kingsway are planned for Spring 2026.”

