More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee in latest unpaid tax crackdown

Find out how many cars have been clamped in recent days in your DD postcode.

By Andrew Robson
A clamped car on Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton in Dundee
Image: DC Thomson

More than 100 cars across Dundee have been clamped in recent days in the latest crackdown on unpaid tax.

The DVLA clamped a total of 122 vehicles in the city over a five-day period at the end of last week and start of this week.

Cars have been spotted with a yellow clamp on their front wheels on streets, including Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton.

The enforcement action was taken by the DVLA’s wheel clamping partner NSL.

It comes after nearly 400 vehicles across Dundee, Angus and north-east Fife were clamped at the start of summer.

Find out how many vehicles clamped in your DD postcode

During the latest enforcement action, from September 25 to September 29, the following number of vehicles were clamped in each postcode area:

  • DD1 (city centre/Riverside) –14
  • DD2 (West End/Lochee/Dryburgh/Menzieshill/Charleston/Ardler) –45
  • DD3 (Hilltown/Kirkton/Downfield/St Mary’s) – 60
  • DD4 (Stobswell/Craigie/Douglas/Fintry/Whitfield) –3

The DVLA says it does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

It uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “Whilst over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

“We have a range of enforcement measures, including fines and penalties, and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and simple online services or by spreading the cost using direct debit.”

