VIDEO: Private jets line up at Dundee and Leuchars as stars arrive for Dunhill Links golf

Several private jets have touched down at Dundee and Leuchars as golf stars and celebrities arrive for the Dunhill Links Championship.

Luxury jets have been spotted at Dundee Airport and Leuchars Station on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s pro-am event.

The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford has snapped several of the jets which have landed at Dundee Airport.

And planespotter Jacqui Herrington captured four private jets lined up on the runway at Leuchars Station on Tuesday.

Among the jets landing at Leuchars was a Gulfstream G650ER, a high-end private jet capable of carrying 19 passengers.

The plane typically costs around £50 million new, but older models can sell for closer to £25 million, according to AvBuyer.

It comes as four European Ryder Cup heroes arrive for this week’s Dunhill Links Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bob MacIntyre are among the golf stars teeing up in this year’s event.

They will be joined on the greens by Hollywood superstars including Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Steve Redgrave are among the sporting stars competing.

The pro-am event takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course in St Andrews between October 2 and 6.

The Courier has everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dunhill golf event.