VIDEO: Private jets line up at Dundee and Leuchars as stars arrive for Dunhill Links golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

VIDEO: Private jets line up at Dundee and Leuchars as stars arrive for Dunhill Links golf

Several luxury jets have arrived at Dundee Airport and Leuchars Station ahead of the golf.

By Andrew Robson

Several private jets have touched down at Dundee and Leuchars as golf stars and celebrities arrive for the Dunhill Links Championship.

Luxury jets have been spotted at Dundee Airport and Leuchars Station on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s pro-am event.

The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford has snapped several of the jets which have landed at Dundee Airport.

Golf stars and spectators have been landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The jets have been arriving ahead of the Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And planespotter Jacqui Herrington captured four private jets lined up on the runway at Leuchars Station on Tuesday.

Among the jets landing at Leuchars was a Gulfstream G650ER, a high-end private jet capable of carrying 19 passengers.

The plane typically costs around £50 million new, but older models can sell for closer to £25 million, according to AvBuyer.

Private jest line up at Leuchars Station on Tuesday.
Private jets line up at Leuchars Station on Tuesday. Image: Jacqui Herrington
A gulfstream jet lands at Leuchars on Tuesday.
A Gulfstream jet lands at Leuchars on Tuesday. Image: Jacqui Herrington
Several business jets arrived into Leuchars on Tuesday.
Several business jets arrived at Leuchars on Tuesday. Image: Jacqui Herrington

It comes as four European Ryder Cup heroes arrive for this week’s Dunhill Links Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bob MacIntyre are among the golf stars teeing up in this year’s event.

They will be joined on the greens by Hollywood superstars including Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Steve Redgrave are among the sporting stars competing.

The pro-am event takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course in St Andrews between October 2 and 6.

The Courier has everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dunhill golf event.

More from News

Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Site of 'UK's first vegan hotel' in Pitlochry taken over by new owners
Police have confirmed human remains found near Fintry in Stirlingshire are those of missing farmer Thomas Robb. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dundee man traced
Martel Maxwell filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee.
Buyer spends five times guide price as Homes Under the Hammer returns to Dundee
The Caledonian Sleeper train.
Caledonian Sleeper to connect Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham
A burnt-out car abandoned on Invergowrie Memorial Park.
'Mindless' joyriders torch car and damage football pitch in Invergowrie
St Vincent Court residents Claire Watson (left) and Kathleen Wright by an unemptied paper euro bin in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry OAPs' 'fire hazard' fears as paper bin goes uncollected for weeks
Casey Dillon appears in M&S: Dress the Nation
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee shop worker on 'amazing' M&S: Dress the Nation TV show experience
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Destiny's Child and 999
Dundee cityscape
Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape
Richard Maconachie, head of the SFC's Dundee University recovery unit. Image: Scottish Parliament
'Unprepared' funding council chief grilled about Dundee University crisis by politicians
15

Conversation