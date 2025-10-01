Man charged over ‘assault’ of player at Dundee United game

A man has been charged over the alleged assault of a player during a Dundee United game.

Police launched an investigation after a fan threw a lighter from the George Fox Stand towards a Hearts player during a game at Tannadice on August 10.

The Hearts player, who has not been named by officers, was not injured.

Man, 23, charged after Hearts player hit by lighter

Police have now confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the alleged assault of a Heart of Midlothian player at the Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian football match at Tannadice Stadium, Dundee, on Sunday August 10.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”