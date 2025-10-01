Perthshire women crowned Young Chef and Waiter of the Year at prestigious hospitality awards

Two Perthshire women have been crowned Young Chef of the Year and Young Waiter of the Year at a prestigious awards event.

Gleneagles Hotel hosted the Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist Scotland 2025 awards on Tuesday.

The event celebrates Scotland’s rising stars in hospitality, with winners set to represent the country on the world stage next year.

Over two days, finalists were tested on their kitchen, service and bar skills.

Perthshire chef and waiter win at Gleneagles event

Two members of staff from Gleneagles Hotel claimed top titles.

The winner of Young Chef of the Year was Amber Rissmann, who works at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, the hotel’s two-Michelin-starred establishment.

Head Judge of the Chef category, Michelin-starred Lorna McNee, said: “Amber impressed us throughout, but her dessert was the dish of the day and the decider.

“At just 19, she has already shown incredible skill and composure.

“She’s not the finished article yet – and that’s exciting – with mentoring and support ahead of the World Final, her potential is outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Belana Negri was named Young Waiter of the Year, thanks to her outstanding service.

Head Judge of the Waiter category, Simon King, said: “Belana was all about the guest.

“Her warmth, empathy and communication created exactly the atmosphere you need at

the table – she thought about the guests, the business and the overall experience.

“That ability to make people feel truly looked after is the mark of an exceptional waiter, and she delivered it brilliantly.”

Amber and Belana, along with Young Mixologist winner Sam Chatterji, will now represent Scotland at the Young Chef, Young Waiter, Young Mixologist Global Final in London next year.