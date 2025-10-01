Perthshire women crowned Young Chef and Waiter of the Year at prestigious hospitality awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire women crowned Young Chef and Waiter of the Year at prestigious hospitality awards

Gleneagles Hotel hosted the Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist Scotland 2025 awards.

By Lucy Scarlett
Winners of the Young Chef, Young Waiter, Young Mixologist awards. From left to right: Amber Rissmann, judge Simon King, Belana Negri, judge Lorna McNee, Sam Chatterji, judge Laura Head. Image: Chase Communications
Two Perthshire women have been crowned Young Chef of the Year and Young Waiter of the Year at a prestigious awards event.

Gleneagles Hotel hosted the Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist Scotland 2025 awards on Tuesday.

The event celebrates Scotland’s rising stars in hospitality, with winners set to represent the country on the world stage next year.

Over two days, finalists were tested on their kitchen, service and bar skills.

Perthshire chef and waiter win at Gleneagles event

Two members of staff from Gleneagles Hotel claimed top titles.

The winner of Young Chef of the Year was Amber Rissmann, who works at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, the hotel’s two-Michelin-starred establishment.

Young Chef winner Amber Rissmann. Image: Chase Communications

Head Judge of the Chef category, Michelin-starred Lorna McNee, said: “Amber impressed us throughout, but her dessert was the dish of the day and the decider.

“At just 19, she has already shown incredible skill and composure.

“She’s not the finished article yet – and that’s exciting – with mentoring and support ahead of the World Final, her potential is outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Belana Negri was named Young Waiter of the Year, thanks to her outstanding service.

Young Waiter winner Belana Negri. Image: Chase Communications

Head Judge of the Waiter category, Simon King, said: “Belana was all about the guest.

“Her warmth, empathy and communication created exactly the atmosphere you need at
the table – she thought about the guests, the business and the overall experience.

“That ability to make people feel truly looked after is the mark of an exceptional waiter, and she delivered it brilliantly.”

Amber and Belana, along with Young Mixologist winner Sam Chatterji, will now represent Scotland at the Young Chef, Young Waiter, Young Mixologist Global Final in London next year.

