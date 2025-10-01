Dundee woman at her ‘wits’ end’ after shower floods with human waste for 19th time

A Dundee woman says she is at her “wits’ end” after her shower flooded with human excrement for the nineteenth time.

Tracey Wood, 55, has been facing ongoing issues at her Strathmartine Road council home since moving into the disabled access property in January 2024.

She says the problems began within a week of moving in and have continued ever since at the Derby Street project.

There has been an ongoing issue with a choked drain.

Tracey shared a letter with The Courier in which Dundee City Council told her they were “confident that a long-term fix had been found” in August.

But on Monday she opened her bathroom door to what she described as a “disgusting smell” and human waste filling the shower tray.

‘I’m not able enough to keep this clean-up going’

She said: “This has happened every couple of months since January 2024.

“I’m at my wits’ end – it’s supposed to be a disabled house.

“It’s now affecting me mentally to the point I feel like just leaving, closing the door and not returning.

“I’ve tried to get a management transfer as well and it got refused.

“I got an email in August saying the problem had been resolved and it wouldn’t happen again – and surprise, it has.

“I’m not able enough to keep this clean-up going.

“I need to get other people to do it – it’s embarrassing and degrading.”

‘The smell of this is absolutely disgusting’

She added: “It’s been 19 times altogether since I moved in.

“The first three months were especially exhausting.

“If no one’s here when it happens, I end up having to sit on the floor in amongst it.

“I can’t stand for long periods due to my neuropathy.

“Previously I was offered a port-a-loo out the back and even a hotel.

“The smell of this is absolutely disgusting.

“When workers came out on Monday and stuck a camera down, they said the pipework is all wrong.

“This is despite assurances that it had been fixed.”

Dundee City Council said they are continuing to liaise with Tracey regarding the problems.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and are engaging with the tenant directly.”