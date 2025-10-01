Dundee woman at her ‘wits’ end’ after shower floods with human waste for 19th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman at her ‘wits’ end’ after shower floods with human waste for 19th time

Tracey Wood has been facing ongoing issues at her Strathmartine Road home since moving in.

Human waste has been filling the shower tray since January 2024.
By James Simpson

A Dundee woman says she is at her “wits’ end” after her shower flooded with human excrement for the nineteenth time.

Tracey Wood, 55, has been facing ongoing issues at her Strathmartine Road council home since moving into the disabled access property in January 2024.

She says the problems began within a week of moving in and have continued ever since at the Derby Street project.

There has been an ongoing issue with a choked drain.

Tracey shared a letter with The Courier in which Dundee City Council told her they were “confident that a long-term fix had been found” in August.

But on Monday she opened her bathroom door to what she described as a “disgusting smell” and human waste filling the shower tray.

‘I’m not able enough to keep this clean-up going’

She said: “This has happened every couple of months since January 2024.

“I’m at my wits’ end – it’s supposed to be a disabled house.

“It’s now affecting me mentally to the point I feel like just leaving, closing the door and not returning.

“I’ve tried to get a management transfer as well and it got refused.

“I got an email in August saying the problem had been resolved and it wouldn’t happen again – and surprise, it has.

“I’m not able enough to keep this clean-up going.

“I need to get other people to do it – it’s embarrassing and degrading.”

Human waste keeps floating into the shower tray. Image: Supplied
Tracey says the smell has been “disgusting”. Image: Supplied

‘The smell of this is absolutely disgusting’

She added: “It’s been 19 times altogether since I moved in.

“The first three months were especially exhausting.

“If no one’s here when it happens, I end up having to sit on the floor in amongst it.

“I can’t stand for long periods due to my neuropathy.

“Previously I was offered a port-a-loo out the back and even a hotel.

“The smell of this is absolutely disgusting.

“When workers came out on Monday and stuck a camera down, they said the pipework is all wrong.

“This is despite assurances that it had been fixed.”

Dundee City Council said they are continuing to liaise with Tracey regarding the problems.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and are engaging with the tenant directly.”

