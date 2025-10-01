Glasgow architect lands £35k contract for Stirling Christie Clock restoration

A conservation architect has been hired by Stirling Council to work on the restoration of the Christie Clock.

Glasgow architectural studio ZM Architecture was awarded the council contract earlier this week.

In total, three firms were in the running for the job, which is valued at £35,975, excluding VAT.

According to the company’s website, ZM Architecture is an award-winning design studio founded in 2004 that specialises in conservation.

The firm has worked on various preservation, conversion and historic repair projects across Scotland, including the Category A-listed Falkirk Steeple, the B-listed Cove Burgh Hall in Helensburgh, and Glasgow’s Òran Mór arts venue.

Company director Nicholas Blair “has RIAS [Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland] advanced accreditation in conservation architecture and leads on all ZM Architecture’s conservation projects.”

Stirling Council did not respond to The Courier’s request for more information about the details of the contract.

How much will the Christie Clock reinstatement cost?

Last December, Stirling Council moved to fully reinstate the Christie Clock, which was erected in 1906 and pulled down by council contractors in 2023, at a cost of £873,460.

However, as The Courier revealed earlier this year, additional expenses on top of the repair bring the total cost of the landmark’s removal and reinstatement to £915,691.36 – £84,308.64 shy of £1 million.

The project will involve rebuilding the monument’s stone column and clock head.

The memorial’s plinth, which is still standing in Allan Park, was recently cleaned.

In September, two years on from the Christie Clock’s shock demolition, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “As agreed by council in December 2024, the Christie Clock will be rebuilt in line with the recommendations of expert conservators, with as much of the original stonework retained as possible.

“Work has taken place to date on project planning in liaison with specialists and a contract to deliver this project is also being progressed.

“The scheduled completion date remains October 2026.”

