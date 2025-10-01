Glasgow architect lands £35k contract for Stirling Christie Clock restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Glasgow architect lands £35k contract for Stirling Christie Clock restoration

ZM Architecture has worked on various conservation and repair projects across Scotland.

By Alex Watson
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes

A conservation architect has been hired by Stirling Council to work on the restoration of the Christie Clock.

Glasgow architectural studio ZM Architecture was awarded the council contract earlier this week.

In total, three firms were in the running for the job, which is valued at £35,975, excluding VAT.

According to the company’s website, ZM Architecture is an award-winning design studio founded in 2004 that specialises in conservation.

The firm has worked on various preservation, conversion and historic repair projects across Scotland, including the Category A-listed Falkirk Steeple, the B-listed Cove Burgh Hall in Helensburgh, and Glasgow’s Òran Mór arts venue.

Converted church Oran Mor light up at night, a unique dining experience in Scotland.
ZM Architecture worked on the conversion of Glasgow’s Òran Mór from a church into a bar, restaurant and events venue.

Company director Nicholas Blair “has RIAS [Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland] advanced accreditation in conservation architecture and leads on all ZM Architecture’s conservation projects.”

Stirling Council did not respond to The Courier’s request for more information about the details of the contract.

The Christie Clock was torn down by heavy machinery in September 2023. Image: Barry Hughes

How much will the Christie Clock reinstatement cost?

Last December, Stirling Council moved to fully reinstate the Christie Clock, which was erected in 1906 and pulled down by council contractors in 2023, at a cost of £873,460.

However, as The Courier revealed earlier this year, additional expenses on top of the repair bring the total cost of the landmark’s removal and reinstatement to £915,691.36 – £84,308.64 shy of £1 million.

The project will involve rebuilding the monument’s stone column and clock head.

The memorial’s plinth, which is still standing in Allan Park, was recently cleaned.

Currently, the stone plinth is all that remains of the Christie Clock. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In September, two years on from the Christie Clock’s shock demolition, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “As agreed by council in December 2024, the Christie Clock will be rebuilt in line with the recommendations of expert conservators, with as much of the original stonework retained as possible.

“Work has taken place to date on project planning in liaison with specialists and a contract to deliver this project is also being progressed.

“The scheduled completion date remains October 2026.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at…
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
Search for man, 51, missing from Stirling
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle has launched two T-shirts to support his anti-knife campaign
Dundee trainer shop releases football-themed T-shirts for anti-knife campaign
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
Several fire crews battle Perth house blaze
The woman was recovered from the water close to Anstruther Harbour.
Woman's body recovered from water in Anstruther
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
Rotting minke whale washes up at St Cyrus nature reserve
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife toilet change 'devastating blow' in Sandie Peggie tribunal
Met Office yellow weather wind warning map during Storm Amy
Storm Amy set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with up to 80mph winds
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
Perthshire women crowned Young Chef and Waiter of the Year at prestigious hospitality awards
The scheduled completion date for the Christie Clock's reinstatement is October 2026. Image: Barry Hughes
Dunhill Links celebrity tee-off times for Thursday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
2

Conversation