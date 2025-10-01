Storm Amy set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with up to 80mph winds

Storm Amy is set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with up to 80mph winds this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday and Saturday.

Storm Amy, the first named storm of the season, is set to bring winds of over 80mph to the coast and hills.

The warning comes into force at 6pm on Friday and will be in place until midnight on Saturday.

A separate alert for heavy rain has also been issued, covering Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Dundee, Angus and parts of Fife.

It will last from 12pm until midnight on Friday.

The storm could bring disruption to the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which gets underway in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie on Thursday.

Storm Amy to bring ‘very strong winds’ this weekend

The Met Office warning says: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to many parts of northern Britain later on Friday and into Saturday.

“Westerly winds will pick up during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70mph in some places for a time.

“Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 80 mph.”

The warning, which covers all of Scotland, adds: “The winds will ease for most parts on Saturday afternoon but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of the day before slowly easing overnight.”