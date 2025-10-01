Wheeler Dealers presenter samples deep-fried Mars Bar and pizza crunch at Stirling chippy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wheeler Dealers presenter samples deep-fried Mars Bar and pizza crunch at Stirling chippy

Mike Brewer and his film crew spent nearly two hours at Vincenzo's.

By Isla Glen
Vincenzo Di Carlo and wife Giuliana with TV star Mike Brewer. Image: Vincenzo Di Carlo
Vincenzo Di Carlo and wife Giuliana with TV star Mike Brewer. Image: Vincenzo Di Carlo

Wheeler Dealers presenter Mike Brewer tried a deep-fried Mars Bar and a pizza crunch after popping into an award-winning Stirling chippy.

The 61-year-old motor trader, who is the face of the Discovery Channel show, ended up filming scenes in Vincenzo’s on Tuesday evening.

Owner Vincenzo Di Carlo revealed the presenter and film crew spent nearly two hours at the Cowane Street takeaway.

The film crew at Vincenzo’s. Image: Vincenzo Di Carlo

He told The Courier: “What was supposed to be just a 15 to 20 minute visit turned into almost two hours of filming in my shop, because they really enjoyed the experience.

“They were fascinated by all the breaded and fried food, but especially by the battered Mars Bar!”

Mike Brewer posted a video on Instagram showcasing Vincenzo’s awards.

He also filmed the food Vincenzo and his team had prepared for him and his crew, which included deep-fried Mars Bars, fish, haggis, and a Margherita pizza.

He joked: “I’m going to take back a nice, healthy evening supper for the boys and I’m going to get a salad.”

Meeting Mike Brewer at Stirling chippy was ‘wonderful’ experience

Vincenzo said: “I never imagined that in my life I would meet a TV celebrity like Mike, whom I already follow as a fan.”

Vincenzo’s was named the best chip shop in central Scotland at the Scottish Fish & Chips Awards last year.

The takeaway’s fish supper was also declared the best in the area.

Mike Brewer placing his order. Image: Vincenzo Di Carlo

Vincenzo added: “It was such a wonderful experience.

“We laughed so much, especially when they asked me for a pizza in batter.

“I told them, ‘OK, I’ll make it for you, but please don’t broadcast this in Italy or they’ll take away my passport!’

“Honestly, it was just beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”

The Courier reviewed Vincenzo’s fish supper after it was named the best in Central Scotland.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation