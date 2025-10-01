Wheeler Dealers presenter samples deep-fried Mars Bar and pizza crunch at Stirling chippy

Wheeler Dealers presenter Mike Brewer tried a deep-fried Mars Bar and a pizza crunch after popping into an award-winning Stirling chippy.

The 61-year-old motor trader, who is the face of the Discovery Channel show, ended up filming scenes in Vincenzo’s on Tuesday evening.

Owner Vincenzo Di Carlo revealed the presenter and film crew spent nearly two hours at the Cowane Street takeaway.

He told The Courier: “What was supposed to be just a 15 to 20 minute visit turned into almost two hours of filming in my shop, because they really enjoyed the experience.

“They were fascinated by all the breaded and fried food, but especially by the battered Mars Bar!”

Mike Brewer posted a video on Instagram showcasing Vincenzo’s awards.

He also filmed the food Vincenzo and his team had prepared for him and his crew, which included deep-fried Mars Bars, fish, haggis, and a Margherita pizza.

He joked: “I’m going to take back a nice, healthy evening supper for the boys and I’m going to get a salad.”

Meeting Mike Brewer at Stirling chippy was ‘wonderful’ experience

Vincenzo said: “I never imagined that in my life I would meet a TV celebrity like Mike, whom I already follow as a fan.”

Vincenzo’s was named the best chip shop in central Scotland at the Scottish Fish & Chips Awards last year.

The takeaway’s fish supper was also declared the best in the area.

Vincenzo added: “It was such a wonderful experience.

“We laughed so much, especially when they asked me for a pizza in batter.

“I told them, ‘OK, I’ll make it for you, but please don’t broadcast this in Italy or they’ll take away my passport!’

“Honestly, it was just beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”

The Courier reviewed Vincenzo’s fish supper after it was named the best in Central Scotland.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook