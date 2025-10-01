Rotting minke whale washes up at St Cyrus nature reserve

A rotting minke whale has washed up on an Angus beach.

The dead mammal was spotted on the coastline at St Cyrus National Nature Reserve on Wednesday morning.

The whale is said to be in a relatively advanced state of decomposition.

It is unclear what caused the whale’s death, but experts are travelling to the beach to investigate.

Experts will try to assess cause of death

The nature reserve said it was alerted to the find by a member of the public.

They contacted The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) – which deals with stranded marine mammals – to assist.

A spokesperson for the nature reserve said: “This is very sad. It’s an adult male Minke whale showing evidence of rope entanglement, both on the tail fluke and a deep laceration around the pectoral fin.

“The whale looks to have been in the sea for some time and due to this may not be suitable to take samples from.

“I’m waiting to hear from Nick Davidson, SMASS for a decision. In the meantime SMASS have been sent measurements and detailed photos to evidence likely cause of death.”

Nick Davison, strandings coordinator for SMASS, said it’s too early to tell how the whale died.

He told The Courier: “We have received a report about the dead whale at St Cyrus.

“One of the rangers at the reserve is taking a look, and we will help assess what how the whale died.

“However, the whale is pretty badly decomposed, so it might not be possible to examine it fully enough to find out what happened to it.”

He added: “It may be it has become entangled in fishing nets, creel lines or other ropes – that is often the cause of death of a whale in these waters, but as yet we cannot say.”

Nick said that Minke whales have been relatively abundant in waters around the Scottish coast this summer and it’s not overly unusual for dead ones to be washed ashore.

He said: “If they do get tangled up in lines it can be very difficult for them to make a recovery.”

Public asked to stay away from dead whale

Nick asked that members of the public stay away from the whale.

The minke whale is the smallest of the baleen whales found in UK waters, and the most common in Scotland.

In 2024, a dead minke whale was buried at Lunan Bay, near Montrose, after washing up on the beach.

A dead whale also washed up on the coastline between Carnoustie and East Haven in July.