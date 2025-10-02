EXCLUSIVE: Angus planning committee chief in leaked email row over crunch crematorium appeal vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Angus planning committee chief in leaked email row over crunch crematorium appeal vote

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape was cleared by the Standards Commission of wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a 'mischief-making smear'.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie Independent David Cheape chairs Angus Council's planning committee. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie Independent David Cheape chairs Angus Council's planning committee. Image: Paul Reid

A leaked email has revealed Angus Council’s planning chairman canvassed appeal committee colleagues on their voting intentions in a crucial hearing on controversial plans for a new crematorium.

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape led a development management review committee (DMRC) meeting on the Duntrune application in August 2024.

The hearing was specially convened on the instructions of the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Later this month, Angus farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s plan for farmland overlooking Dundee will return to Scotland’s highest civil court.

It is the latest stage in a five-year battle to secure planning permission for the £5 million development.

But Mr Cheape has defended himself against claims he broke councillors’ rules by sending an email to fellow members on the eve of the previous appeal case.

The independent councillor confirmed he was cleared of any wrongdoing after council legal chiefs referred the matter to the Standards Commission.

He says he is the victim of a “mischief-making” and a “smear”.

‘Between you and I’ Duntrune email

The row centres around an email sent by Mr Cheape to four other DMRC members on August 21 2024.

At the time of the Duntrune appeal, he was convenor of the council’s development standards committee. But he did not sit on the appeal review body.

However, under the Court of Session ruling, none of the councillors who upheld the previous appeal were allowed to re-consider the application.

New Angus crematorium plan for land at Duntrune.
Guthrie Batchelor has twice won permission for the Dundtrune crematorium development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied

It led to Mr Cheape chairing the specially-constituted committee on August 22.

The Courier has seen the message sent from his council email address on the afternoon of August 21, titled ‘Duntrune’.

It read: “Ahead of tomorrow, between you and I, based on everything you’ve now read etc., can you advise if you are inclining towards upholding the appeal or rejecting it? Thanks, David.”

Mr Batchelor’s appeal was unanimously upheld for the second time in 18 months.

Standards Commission rules around quasi-judicial decisions

A council source said Mr Cheape was “completely wrong” to contact his fellow members ahead of the meeting.

Planning is a quasi-judicial matter and the Standards Commission for Scotland places special emphasis on decisions taken by such committees.

The insider said: “It’s astounding to learn that Councillor Cheape, while acting as chair of a quasi-judicial appeal, has thought it acceptable to ask others what their voting intention was ahead of the hearing.”

Councillor David Cheape attacks ‘smear’ over Duntrune case

Mr Cheape told The Courier: “This is old news. I received a letter earlier this May inferring much that you are now suggesting.

“I noted the contents and due to my concerns regarding such content, I referred the matter directly to both the monitoring officer and acting director of legal, governance and change, and the chief executive of Angus Council.

“In doing so, in the interests of full transparency, I provided a full explanation of my reasoning for making enquiries of the other members of the committee and copies of the responses I received.

“At no time did I aim to influence how committee members would vote the following day. All committee members will confirm that.”

He added: “Following legal services referring matters to the executive director of the Standards Commission for Scotland for opinion, I was assured there was no case to answer for a number of reasons and that there is no perceived breach of the code.

“Furthermore, our KC dealing with the Duntrune case has advised that there is no impact on the litigation, no requirement to disclose any details, and he has no concerns.

“As always, I act with total professionalism in my role as an elected member and as convenor of the development standards committee and, as was the case here, the convenor of the DMRC.

“Sadly, someone is mischief-making at a time when the Duntrune crematorium case is due to be heard in court.

“This person is unnecessarily risking reputational damage to Angus Council while clearly trying to smear me.”

A council spokesperson said: “We cannot make any comment on private advice offered by council officers to elected members.”

 

More from News

David Murray
Boyfriend 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after scissor attack in Perthshire
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
Historic Fife golf club eyes global status following 'landmark' buy-out
Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Graphic for Graham's debate on 20mph zones Picture shows; Graphic for Graham's debate. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; Unknown
Debate: Are you in favour of a 20mph speed limit on Angus streets?
2
Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Former council leader skips Perth and Kinross finance meeting after embezzlement charges
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles
St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel general manager Luke Fotheringham at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel staff hope Andy Murray will pop-in for Dunhill golf…
What's On - Clavel Film maker Shona Main SUPPLIED FREE
Friend's heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main

Conversation