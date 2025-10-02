EXCLUSIVE: Angus planning committee chief in leaked email row over crunch crematorium appeal vote

A leaked email has revealed Angus Council’s planning chairman canvassed appeal committee colleagues on their voting intentions in a crucial hearing on controversial plans for a new crematorium.

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape led a development management review committee (DMRC) meeting on the Duntrune application in August 2024.

The hearing was specially convened on the instructions of the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Later this month, Angus farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s plan for farmland overlooking Dundee will return to Scotland’s highest civil court.

It is the latest stage in a five-year battle to secure planning permission for the £5 million development.

But Mr Cheape has defended himself against claims he broke councillors’ rules by sending an email to fellow members on the eve of the previous appeal case.

The independent councillor confirmed he was cleared of any wrongdoing after council legal chiefs referred the matter to the Standards Commission.

He says he is the victim of a “mischief-making” and a “smear”.

‘Between you and I’ Duntrune email

The row centres around an email sent by Mr Cheape to four other DMRC members on August 21 2024.

At the time of the Duntrune appeal, he was convenor of the council’s development standards committee. But he did not sit on the appeal review body.

However, under the Court of Session ruling, none of the councillors who upheld the previous appeal were allowed to re-consider the application.

It led to Mr Cheape chairing the specially-constituted committee on August 22.

The Courier has seen the message sent from his council email address on the afternoon of August 21, titled ‘Duntrune’.

It read: “Ahead of tomorrow, between you and I, based on everything you’ve now read etc., can you advise if you are inclining towards upholding the appeal or rejecting it? Thanks, David.”

Mr Batchelor’s appeal was unanimously upheld for the second time in 18 months.

Standards Commission rules around quasi-judicial decisions

A council source said Mr Cheape was “completely wrong” to contact his fellow members ahead of the meeting.

Planning is a quasi-judicial matter and the Standards Commission for Scotland places special emphasis on decisions taken by such committees.

The insider said: “It’s astounding to learn that Councillor Cheape, while acting as chair of a quasi-judicial appeal, has thought it acceptable to ask others what their voting intention was ahead of the hearing.”

Councillor David Cheape attacks ‘smear’ over Duntrune case

Mr Cheape told The Courier: “This is old news. I received a letter earlier this May inferring much that you are now suggesting.

“I noted the contents and due to my concerns regarding such content, I referred the matter directly to both the monitoring officer and acting director of legal, governance and change, and the chief executive of Angus Council.

“In doing so, in the interests of full transparency, I provided a full explanation of my reasoning for making enquiries of the other members of the committee and copies of the responses I received.

“At no time did I aim to influence how committee members would vote the following day. All committee members will confirm that.”

He added: “Following legal services referring matters to the executive director of the Standards Commission for Scotland for opinion, I was assured there was no case to answer for a number of reasons and that there is no perceived breach of the code.

“Furthermore, our KC dealing with the Duntrune case has advised that there is no impact on the litigation, no requirement to disclose any details, and he has no concerns.

“As always, I act with total professionalism in my role as an elected member and as convenor of the development standards committee and, as was the case here, the convenor of the DMRC.

“Sadly, someone is mischief-making at a time when the Duntrune crematorium case is due to be heard in court.

“This person is unnecessarily risking reputational damage to Angus Council while clearly trying to smear me.”

A council spokesperson said: “We cannot make any comment on private advice offered by council officers to elected members.”