Buyer spends five times guide price as Homes Under the Hammer returns to Dundee

A Dundee property is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer for the second time.

Television presenter Martel Maxwell was filming at a flat on Sibbald Street, near the football stadiums, on Wednesday morning.

The Dundonian told The Courier she was “delighted” to return to the city, having already visited a home in Charleston earlier this year.

But she also warned that the Sibbald Street buyer “could get a real shock” after spending £58,000 on the flat at auction, despite a guide price of just £10,000.

Martel told The Courier: “I realised the guide price was £10,000, which is really low, and generally the guide price is there to capture people, and it will usually go above.

“In this instance, it was £58,000, so it’s gone a bit over, and you have to wonder why.

“The golden rule on the show is to view the property and read the legal pack, so I am really hoping the person had done both.

“You could get a real shock because you’re going to need a minimum £20,000, I’d say here, to put it all right.”

An auctioneer from Auction House Scotland previously described the flat as a “blank canvas for developers and owners”.

However, the property had been deemed unsafe to live in, which means refurbishment works will be needed to make it habitable.

Martel added: “Even if you do this up beautifully, you’ll always only get a certain amount of rent.

“You could go way over your budget.

“But hopefully the people know what they’re doing and are used to doing things, and hopefully they have seen it before and have a plan.”

The BBC show visited Dundee for the first time ever in January with a property on Craigmount Road in Charleston.

The two-bedroom terraced house was renovated by Stephen and his wife Leigh from South Lanarkshire, who hoped to make a pre-tax profit of £39,000 by selling it on.

And Martel said there is hope that the Sibbald Street flat could also be a success once refurbished.

She said: “You do have some pluses. For example, you’ve got period features which could be beautiful with a lick of paint.

“You’ve got cornicing, you’ve got a ceiling rose and you’ve got double-glazed windows, which can cost.

“For an old tenement, that is so important because it gives you your insulation and energy performance.

“The area is brilliant, as in, it’s full of history and it’s got Dens and Tannadice close by.

“You’ve got selling points, but it’s the kind of area where you do have that ceiling price.

“I just hope that they have some sort of plan. I won’t know until later when I meet the buyers.”

She continued: “You can return a dress if it turns up in the post, but you can’t return (a property) once that hammer has gone down.

“It’s a lot of money so I never understand why you wouldn’t come and view the property.

“Usually people have a good experience and hopefully these guys will too.”

Martel, a Courier columnist, says she hopes to see more properties in Scotland, including in Dundee, featured on the show.

She added: “It’s a bit of luck that we’re back in Dundee and a bit of my cheerleading about it.”

The episode will eventually air as part of the BBC One series in the coming months.