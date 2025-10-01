Buyer spends five times guide price as Homes Under the Hammer returns to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buyer spends five times guide price as Homes Under the Hammer returns to Dundee

Dundonian TV presenter Martel was filming at a flat on Sibbald Street on Wednesday morning.

By Ellidh Aitken
Martel Maxwell filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee.
Martel Maxwell was filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee on Wednesday. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

A Dundee property is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer for the second time.

Television presenter Martel Maxwell was filming at a flat on Sibbald Street, near the football stadiums, on Wednesday morning.

The Dundonian told The Courier she was “delighted” to return to the city, having already visited a home in Charleston earlier this year.

But she also warned that the Sibbald Street buyer “could get a real shock” after spending £58,000 on the flat at auction, despite a guide price of just £10,000.

Martel Maxwell films Homes Under the Hammer at Dundee flat

Martel told The Courier: “I realised the guide price was £10,000, which is really low, and generally the guide price is there to capture people, and it will usually go above.

“In this instance, it was £58,000, so it’s gone a bit over, and you have to wonder why.

“The golden rule on the show is to view the property and read the legal pack, so I am really hoping the person had done both.

“You could get a real shock because you’re going to need a minimum £20,000, I’d say here, to put it all right.”

Martel has warned the buyer ‘could get a real shock’ if they haven’t viewed the flat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The flat is in need of extensive renovation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Martel filming at the Dundee flat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An auctioneer from Auction House Scotland previously described the flat as a “blank canvas for developers and owners”.

However, the property had been deemed unsafe to live in, which means refurbishment works will be needed to make it habitable.

Martel added: “Even if you do this up beautifully, you’ll always only get a certain amount of rent.

“You could go way over your budget.

“But hopefully the people know what they’re doing and are used to doing things, and hopefully they have seen it before and have a plan.”

Dundee flat in ‘brilliant’ area set to feature on BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer

The BBC show visited Dundee for the first time ever in January with a property on Craigmount Road in Charleston.

The two-bedroom terraced house was renovated by Stephen and his wife Leigh from South Lanarkshire, who hoped to make a pre-tax profit of £39,000 by selling it on.

And Martel said there is hope that the Sibbald Street flat could also be a success once refurbished.

She said: “You do have some pluses. For example, you’ve got period features which could be beautiful with a lick of paint.

“You’ve got cornicing, you’ve got a ceiling rose and you’ve got double-glazed windows, which can cost.

“For an old tenement, that is so important because it gives you your insulation and energy performance.

The flat is on Sibbald Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Inside the flat, which is set to feature on Homes Under the Hammer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The flat was previously deemed unsafe to live in. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The area is brilliant, as in, it’s full of history and it’s got Dens and Tannadice close by.

“You’ve got selling points, but it’s the kind of area where you do have that ceiling price.

“I just hope that they have some sort of plan. I won’t know until later when I meet the buyers.”

She continued: “You can return a dress if it turns up in the post, but you can’t return (a property) once that hammer has gone down.

“It’s a lot of money so I never understand why you wouldn’t come and view the property.

“Usually people have a good experience and hopefully these guys will too.”

Martel, a Courier columnist, says she hopes to see more properties in Scotland, including in Dundee, featured on the show.

She added: “It’s a bit of luck that we’re back in Dundee and a bit of my cheerleading about it.”

The episode will eventually air as part of the BBC One series in the coming months.

