Broughty Ferry OAPs’ ‘fire hazard’ fears as paper bin goes uncollected for weeks

Pensioners in Broughty Ferry have voiced their concerns as an overflowing paper bin continue to go uncollected.

Residents of St Vincent Court, a 39-flat block in the heart of Broughty Ferry, claim the paper Euro bin has not been emptied in around nine weeks.

It comes days after a pensioner hit out at overflowing bins on Dens Road in the city.

The St Vincent Court house manager told The Courier that residents are collecting piles of waste paper and card in their flats as a result.

Broughty Ferry ‘fire hazard’ fears as paper bin goes uncollected

She said: “It has been around nine weeks since the paper bin was last emptied.

“I’ve tried contacting the council about the issue several times, but nothing gets done about it.

“They’re meant to be collected every two weeks, and there have been days I’ve seen the paper bin lorries out and about.

“It’s like nobody is willing to take responsibility and even explain why the bins are being missed.

“Residents have voiced concerns about the paper piling up. It’s a real fire hazard, and they fear youths will spot the bin and set it alight.”

The house manager, who did not want to be named, said she approached The Courier after “not getting anywhere” with Dundee City Council.

We asked the local authority to address these concerns, and also if there is a wider issue with bin collections in Dundee.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to an access issue, our collection team have been unable to collect the recyclable waste.

“We are making efforts to arrange secure, regular access so that we can empty the bins as scheduled.

“This will be completed as soon as possible.”