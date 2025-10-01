Broughty Ferry OAPs’ ‘fire hazard’ fears as paper bin goes uncollected for weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry OAPs’ ‘fire hazard’ fears as paper bin goes uncollected for weeks

Residents of St Vincent Court say the paper Euro bin has not been emptied in nine weeks.

By Andrew Robson
St Vincent Court residents Claire Watson (left) and Kathleen Wright by an unemptied paper euro bin in Broughty Ferry
St Vincent Court residents Claire Watson (left) and Kathleen Wright by the unemptied euro bin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pensioners in Broughty Ferry have voiced their concerns as an overflowing paper bin continue to go uncollected.

Residents of St Vincent Court, a 39-flat block in the heart of Broughty Ferry, claim the paper Euro bin has not been emptied in around nine weeks.

It comes days after a pensioner hit out at overflowing bins on Dens Road in the city.

The St Vincent Court house manager told The Courier that residents are collecting piles of waste paper and card in their flats as a result.

Broughty Ferry ‘fire hazard’ fears as paper bin goes uncollected

She said: “It has been around nine weeks since the paper bin was last emptied.

“I’ve tried contacting the council about the issue several times, but nothing gets done about it.

“They’re meant to be collected every two weeks, and there have been days I’ve seen the paper bin lorries out and about.

Residents Claire Watson and Kathleen Wright with the overflowing paper bin in Broughty Ferry
Residents Claire Watson and Kathleen Wright with the overflowing paper bin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s like nobody is willing to take responsibility and even explain why the bins are being missed.

“Residents have voiced concerns about the paper piling up. It’s a real fire hazard, and they fear youths will spot the bin and set it alight.”

The house manager, who did not want to be named, said she approached The Courier after “not getting anywhere” with Dundee City Council.

We asked the local authority to address these concerns, and also if there is a wider issue with bin collections in Dundee.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to an access issue, our collection team have been unable to collect the recyclable waste.

“We are making efforts to arrange secure, regular access so that we can empty the bins as scheduled.

“This will be completed as soon as possible.”

