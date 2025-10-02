Tayside police chief rejects asylum seeker crime claims – but admits officers mindful of ‘public dialogue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside police chief rejects asylum seeker crime claims – but admits officers mindful of ‘public dialogue’

DCI Graeme Templar says there is nothing to indicate crime is rising due to asylum seekers, but officers are asking more questions about offenders' ethnicity.

By Morag Lindsay
Scenes from one of the protests outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Tayside police chief in charge of public protection has responded to claims that asylum seekers in Perth hotels pose a threat to women’s safety.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Templar said there was nothing to indicate there has been an increase in attacks by strangers.

He also said there was no data to suggest an increase in reported crime as a result of asylum seekers being placed in hotels in the city.

But he did admit officers were changing their approach as a result of “the public dialogue”.

Mr Templar was briefing Perth and Kinross councillors on the work of the Police Scotland public protection unit, and in particular how it relates to crimes such as rape, sexual abuse and sexual assaults.

It follows a series of protests in Perth.

Counter protesters in Perth hold up signs bearing slogans such as "Refugees Welcome". Police officers and stewards are also in the picture.
Counter protesters at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Organisers have cited women’s safety as one of the reasons for the demonstrations happening across the country.

Tayside Police shift focus on asylum seekers in wake of Perth protests

Mr Templar was pressed on the issue by Perth city north SNP councillor Carol Mair after he said attacks by strangers in public places were rare.

“Rare as they are,” she asked: “Is there any evidence to show that where these do happen there has been any increase in the number being committed by asylum seekers, as has been alleged by the hotel protesters across Tayside.”

Mr Templar said it was a “very sensitive area” for Tayside police.

But he told her police were now looking more closely at offenders’ ethnicity and status than they had in previous years, as a result of the public mood.

Protesters carrying union flags and Scottish flags past a group of counter-protesters outside the Radisson Blu hotel at Perth railway station car park
Protestors outside the Radisson Blu hotel beside Perth station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Templar said: “I’m not sure it’s a question we would have asked particularly maybe three or four years ago.

“We would just have been aware that it was a significantly serious offence. And the background of the offender would only have related to it in terms of sexual offending. Their ethnicity, or indeed how they came to be in the country maybe less of a priority.

“Unfortunately I think the dialogue has shifted significantly somewhat,” Mr Templar added.

“And that seems to be the focus for many.”

Nothing to suggest attacks are on rise

Mr Templar went on: “I’m not seeing anything at this stage that indicates that we have a significant issue in that regard, other than above and beyond the absolutely appalling nature of some of these offences and the fact that they deserve our full investigation and the victims require our support.

“What I would have to say is it’s something we are now probably being forced to be made much more aware of and to ask the questions.

Anti-immigration protestors near the entrance to a Perth hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Rightly or wrongly remains to be seen,” he said.

“I would say it’s too early to know for sure. But we are starting to ask the questions more about whether that’s relevant of not, probably because of the public dialogue about it.

“But I am not seeing anything that indicates that there is a significant increase in, for instance, stranger attacks that are as a result of someone’s entry into the country being a key factor in that offending.”

Mr Templar went on: “Will there be asylum seekers, and indeed illegal migrants, that commit sexual offending in this country? Absolutely.

“Will there be also born and bred Scottish, national, British, whatever individuals committing these offences? Absolutely.

Police and large group of protesters outside hotel at Perth railway station
Police have dealt with protests outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth, where asylum seekers are being housed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I would think it is probably too early to say whether proportionately there is an increase in one area as opposed to another,” he added.

“That’s not something I have yet seen.

“But it is absolutely something we are now, because of the public dialogue, having to be much more aware of.

“As I said you can debate the rightness of that, given the sort of direction of travel nationally.”

No data on crime in general

Perth city south SNP councillor Sheila McCole asked if there had been any increase in reported crime or incidents as a result of asylum seekers being housed in local hotels.

Mr Templar said: “I don’t have the data available to say whether specifically we have seen a significant increase.

“It’s not been something that’s been so significant that we have had to take specific note of it.”

Sheila McCole smiling, wearing yellow rosette
Sheila McCole. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But he said experience had shown that when the public become more aware of an issue, such as with domestic abuse, they become more comfortable reporting it and therefore the number of recorded incidents rises.

“I would think as people’s awareness of this particular crime type becomes more commonplace we would see more reports being made,” he said.

“Whether or not that suggests an increase in crime is a very different question.”

Mr Templar was speaking to Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee on Wednesday morning.

