Tayside police chief rejects asylum seeker crime claims – but admits officers mindful of ‘public dialogue’

The Tayside police chief in charge of public protection has responded to claims that asylum seekers in Perth hotels pose a threat to women’s safety.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Templar said there was nothing to indicate there has been an increase in attacks by strangers.

He also said there was no data to suggest an increase in reported crime as a result of asylum seekers being placed in hotels in the city.

But he did admit officers were changing their approach as a result of “the public dialogue”.

Mr Templar was briefing Perth and Kinross councillors on the work of the Police Scotland public protection unit, and in particular how it relates to crimes such as rape, sexual abuse and sexual assaults.

It follows a series of protests in Perth.

Organisers have cited women’s safety as one of the reasons for the demonstrations happening across the country.

Mr Templar was pressed on the issue by Perth city north SNP councillor Carol Mair after he said attacks by strangers in public places were rare.

“Rare as they are,” she asked: “Is there any evidence to show that where these do happen there has been any increase in the number being committed by asylum seekers, as has been alleged by the hotel protesters across Tayside.”

Mr Templar said it was a “very sensitive area” for Tayside police.

But he told her police were now looking more closely at offenders’ ethnicity and status than they had in previous years, as a result of the public mood.

Mr Templar said: “I’m not sure it’s a question we would have asked particularly maybe three or four years ago.

“We would just have been aware that it was a significantly serious offence. And the background of the offender would only have related to it in terms of sexual offending. Their ethnicity, or indeed how they came to be in the country maybe less of a priority.

“Unfortunately I think the dialogue has shifted significantly somewhat,” Mr Templar added.

“And that seems to be the focus for many.”

Nothing to suggest attacks are on rise

Mr Templar went on: “I’m not seeing anything at this stage that indicates that we have a significant issue in that regard, other than above and beyond the absolutely appalling nature of some of these offences and the fact that they deserve our full investigation and the victims require our support.

“What I would have to say is it’s something we are now probably being forced to be made much more aware of and to ask the questions.

“Rightly or wrongly remains to be seen,” he said.

“I would say it’s too early to know for sure. But we are starting to ask the questions more about whether that’s relevant of not, probably because of the public dialogue about it.

“But I am not seeing anything that indicates that there is a significant increase in, for instance, stranger attacks that are as a result of someone’s entry into the country being a key factor in that offending.”

Mr Templar went on: “Will there be asylum seekers, and indeed illegal migrants, that commit sexual offending in this country? Absolutely.

“Will there be also born and bred Scottish, national, British, whatever individuals committing these offences? Absolutely.

“I would think it is probably too early to say whether proportionately there is an increase in one area as opposed to another,” he added.

“That’s not something I have yet seen.

“But it is absolutely something we are now, because of the public dialogue, having to be much more aware of.

“As I said you can debate the rightness of that, given the sort of direction of travel nationally.”

No data on crime in general

Perth city south SNP councillor Sheila McCole asked if there had been any increase in reported crime or incidents as a result of asylum seekers being housed in local hotels.

Mr Templar said: “I don’t have the data available to say whether specifically we have seen a significant increase.

“It’s not been something that’s been so significant that we have had to take specific note of it.”

But he said experience had shown that when the public become more aware of an issue, such as with domestic abuse, they become more comfortable reporting it and therefore the number of recorded incidents rises.

“I would think as people’s awareness of this particular crime type becomes more commonplace we would see more reports being made,” he said.

“Whether or not that suggests an increase in crime is a very different question.”

Mr Templar was speaking to Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee on Wednesday morning.