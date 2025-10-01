Woman’s body recovered from water in Anstruther

A woman’s body has been recovered from the water in Anstruther.

Emergency services were called to Anstruther Harbour just before 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Anstruther RLNI lifeboat and HM Coastguard teams from Leven and St Andrews also attended.

Police say the death is unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious.

Further details have not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday the body of a woman was recovered from the water off the East Shore area of Anstruther.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and inquiries remain ongoing.”