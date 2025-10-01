Piers Morgan meets superfan at St Andrews after jetting in for Dunhill Links with fellow TV star

Piers Morgan was delighted to meet a superfan as he arrived in St Andrews for the Dunhill Links Championship.

Huge names from the worlds of golf, sport and film have descended on the Fife town for the golf tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The broadcaster shared a photo on Instagram of a woman wearing a hat with “I love Piers” embroidered on it, writing: “Great to meet my Scottish fans.”

His ex- Good Morning Britain colleague Charlotte Hawkins joked: “How much did you pay her for that?”

He also shared images of his flight to the area, joining Queen’s Park Rangers owner Amit Bhatia and Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones in the air.

Andy Murray and cricket legend Kevin Pietersen have also been spotted practising for the tournament at the Old Course.

A former editor of The Sun and Britain’s Got Talent judge, Morgan is a regular participant in the Dunhill Links.

In 2023, he was forced to stay indoors on the final day of the tournament after torrential rain forced the tournament to be abandoned.

Observing the waterlogged Old Course, Morgan joked that he would need a snorkel to complete his round.

Last year, he met Perthshire woman Angie Morris, who called Piers her celebrity crush.

Other big names who will play the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie include Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Bill Murray, Ronan Keating and Huey Lewis are also returning to the area for the tournament.

Some of the professionals taking part include 2024 champion Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Bob MacIntyre.

The Courier has produced a handy all you need to know guide about this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

