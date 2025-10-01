Piers Morgan meets superfan at St Andrews after jetting in for Dunhill Links with fellow TV star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Piers Morgan meets superfan at St Andrews after jetting in for Dunhill Links with fellow TV star

The former Good Morning Britain host has been practising for the tournament alongside Peter Jones and Kevin Pietersen.

By Ben MacDonald
Piers Morgan meets fans at the Old Course
Piers Morgan meets one of his fans as he prepares for the Dunhill Links. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram

Piers Morgan was delighted to meet a superfan as he arrived in St Andrews for the Dunhill Links Championship.

Huge names from the worlds of golf, sport and film have descended on the Fife town for the golf tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The broadcaster shared a photo on Instagram of a woman wearing a hat with “I love Piers” embroidered on it, writing: “Great to meet my Scottish fans.”

His ex- Good Morning Britain colleague Charlotte Hawkins joked: “How much did you pay her for that?”

Piers arrived in Scotland with Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones and QPR owner Amit Bhatia. Image: Peter Jones/Instagram

He also shared images of his flight to the area, joining Queen’s Park Rangers owner Amit Bhatia and Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones in the air.

Andy Murray and cricket legend Kevin Pietersen have also been spotted practising for the tournament at the Old Course.

Piers Morgan meets super-fan at St Andrews

A former editor of The Sun and Britain’s Got Talent judge, Morgan is a regular participant in the Dunhill Links.

In 2023, he was forced to stay indoors on the final day of the tournament after torrential rain forced the tournament to be abandoned.

Observing the waterlogged Old Course, Morgan joked that he would need a snorkel to complete his round.

Last year, he met Perthshire woman Angie Morris, who called Piers her celebrity crush.

The former Good Morning Britain host aims for the 18th green. Piers Morgan/Instagram
Andy Murray and Kevin Pietersen were also seen practising for the tournament. Image: Amit Bhatia/Instagram

Other big names who will play the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie include Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Bill Murray, Ronan Keating and Huey Lewis are also returning to the area for the tournament.

Some of the professionals taking part include 2024 champion Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Bob MacIntyre.

The Courier has produced a handy all you need to know guide about this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Are you Piers Morgan’s superfan? Get in touch – email livenews@thecourier.co.uk or message us on Facebook

More from News

Martel Maxwell filming Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee.
Buyer spends five times guide price as Homes Under the Hammer returns to Dundee
The Caledonian Sleeper train.
Caledonian Sleeper to connect Tayside, Fife and Stirling to Birmingham
A burnt-out car abandoned on Invergowrie Memorial Park.
'Mindless' joyriders torch car and damage football pitch in Invergowrie
St Vincent Court residents Claire Watson (left) and Kathleen Wright by an unemptied paper euro bin in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry OAPs' 'fire hazard' fears as paper bin goes uncollected for weeks
Casey Dillon appears in M&S: Dress the Nation
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee shop worker on 'amazing' M&S: Dress the Nation TV show experience
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Destiny's Child and 999
Dundee cityscape
Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape
Richard Maconachie, head of the SFC's Dundee University recovery unit. Image: Scottish Parliament
'Unprepared' funding council chief grilled about Dundee University crisis by politicians
11
Human waste has been filling the shower tray since January 2024.
Dundee woman at her 'wits' end' after shower floods with human waste for 19th…
2
Police at Happyhillock Road, Dundee.
Man, 48, arrested after police seen running along Dundee street

Conversation