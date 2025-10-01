News Several fire crews battle Perth house blaze Four appliances are at the scene near Kinnoull Hill. By Lindsey Hamilton & Lucy Scarlett October 1 2025, 1:14pm October 1 2025, 1:14pm Share Several fire crews battle Perth house blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5343355/perth-house-fire-kinnoull-hill/ Copy Link 0 comment Fire crews at the house fire at Corsiehill. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house near Kinnoull Hill in Perth. The fire broke out just after 10.30am, with fire crews remaining at the scene. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 10.36 to a house fire on Corsiehill. “We have four appliances and a height appliance currently in attendance.” Roof is completely burnt Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett is at the scene. Lucy said: “Smoke is billowing down from Corsiehill. Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson The roof of the house looks to be completely gone. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson The fire broke out just after 10.30am. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson Flames can be seen inside the house. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Fire crews remain at the scene more than four hours later. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson “The roof of a property has been completely burnt and fire fighters appear to be continuing to try and control the blaze. “I can see flames inside the house and there’s a really strong smell of smoke. “Police have shut Corsie Hill Road to all vehicle while the incident is ongoing.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
