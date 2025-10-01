Several fire crews battle Perth house blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house near Kinnoull Hill in Perth.

The fire broke out just after 10.30am, with fire crews remaining at the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 10.36 to a house fire on Corsiehill.

“We have four appliances and a height appliance currently in attendance.”

Roof is completely burnt

Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett is at the scene.

Lucy said: “Smoke is billowing down from Corsiehill.

“The roof of a property has been completely burnt and fire fighters appear to be continuing to try and control the blaze.

“I can see flames inside the house and there’s a really strong smell of smoke.

“Police have shut Corsie Hill Road to all vehicle while the incident is ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.