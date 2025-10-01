Search for man, 51, missing from Stirling

A search has been launched for a missing man from Stirling.

Police are appealing for information to help trace 51-year-old Kenneth Martin.

Kenneth was last seen at around 6am on Tuesday at Ewing Court in Stirling.

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and short facial stubble.

Inspector Liam Bryson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace Kenneth, and we are keen to make sure he is safe.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him, or has information on where he may be, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3517 of September 30.