Debate: Are you in favour of a 20mph speed limit on Angus streets?

A consultation closes this week on plans to introduce a national 20mph speed strategy in Angus towns and villages. Angus area editor Graham Brown will be in our comments section below on Friday between 10-11am to hear your thoughts on the issue.

By Graham Brown
What are your thoughts on the plans?
What are your thoughts on the plans?

The curtain is about to come down on a consultation over plans for a 20mph speed limit in towns and villages across Angus.

For the past few weeks, Angus Council has been seeking local views on a national strategy to cut the limit from 30mph.

It’s part of a Scottish Government drive to introduce the change nationwide by 2025.

The aim is to see reduced vehicle speeds:

  • improve real and perceived road safety
  • encourage people to walk, wheel and cycle
  • create more pleasant streets and neighbourhoods

The strategy also seeks to introduce consistency and simplify speed limits for drivers across the country.

Angus 20mph speed limit plans.
A 20mph limit already applies in many parts of Angus. Image: Angus Council

For the past few weeks, Angus communities have been able to access maps showing how the changes would affect where they live.

It comes as some residents have already successfully campaigned for a 20mph limit or where they live. Others are still trying to secure extra safety measures outside their homes.

Tayside’s top police officer also entered the debate at the latest Angus scrutiny committee meeting.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said the strategy would aim to bring a wider awareness and educate drivers on the need to slow down in built up areas.

She said it would require responsible behaviour by drivers and riders.

The Angus consultation has set out the key criteria which will apply to the introduction of the national strategy.

But do you back a blanket 20mph for towns and villages, and will a ‘self-policing’ approach be successful?

Have your say in our comments section below and our Angus area editor will respond between 10-11am on Friday

Conversation