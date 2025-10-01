Man, 48, arrested after police seen running along Dundee street

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after police were called to a “disturbance” on a Dundee street.

Three police units swooped on Happyhillock Road just before 1pm on Wednesday.

One motorist said traffic police were involved in the operation, and officers were seen running along the street.

It’s understood that police remained in the area for well over an hour.

A witness said: “When I came past, the police had a hold of one guy at the scene.

“There were officers running behind the maisonette houses.

“When I came past the scene around an hour later, police were still there and appeared to still be looking for something or someone.”

Police Scotland confirmed a 48-year-old man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in Happyhillock Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”