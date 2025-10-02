Historic Fife golf club eyes global status following ‘landmark’ buy-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Historic Fife golf club eyes global status following ‘landmark’ buy-out

Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport was acquired by company led by the advisor behind the Hibs takeover.

By Claire Warrender
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson

The new owners of Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport want to ensure it returns to being a must-visit destination for international golfers.

The newly-created Ancient Links Golf company acquired the historic Fife club in July.

And they have praised the “unquestionable” history and quality of the six-time Open Championship qualifying course.

The club has also welcomed the move, stating it will elevate them for generations.

It is the world’s 13th oldest golf club and counts former US Open champion Justin Rose among its honorary members.

Justin Rose receives his honorary membership certificate of Scotscraig in 2018 from then captain George Anderson. Image: Supplied by Rob Ford/Scotscraig Golf Club

The Courier revealed the buy-out two months ago, after Scotscraig Golf Club suffered a £200,000 loss last year.

The Ancient Links Golf Company’s leadership team includes Archie Paton, who helped broker the US takeover of Premiership side Hibernian in 2022.

Scotscraig declined to comment at the time.

However, it has now hailed it as “a landmark, long-term partnership to ensure a bright and sustainable future for its iconic course”.

Club considered several proposals

Members revealed they had considered several proposals before accepting.

They say the agreement is built on a commitment to protect and enhance members’ access to the course.

The intention is to also develop the game of golf at all levels and reinforce Scotscraig’s role in the community.

Scotscraig chairperson Stuart Cross said: “This partnership safeguards our members’ rights and secures the resources needed to elevate Scotscraig for generations.

“The Ancient Links Golf Company brings deep industry experience and operational expertise to the running of the club.”

‘Scotscraig Golf Club pedigree unquestionable’

A spokesperson for the company revealed the Tayport partnership involves a significant, multi-year investment.

The money will go into course infrastructure, facilities and overall guest experience, they said.

“Laid out by Old Tom Morris and later refined by James Braid, its history, quality and six-time Open qualifying pedigree is unquestionable,” added the spokesperson.

Scotscraig Golf Club
Scotscraig Golf Club was involved in a buy-out. Image: DC Thomson

“We believe Scotscraig will once again be a must-play destination for discerning golfers worldwide.”

They also aim to make it a “vibrant, welcoming club for the local community”.

The spokesperson added: “The club and The Ancient Links Golf Company will work hand in hand to deliver this vision, ensuring Scotscraig Golf Club thrives for generations to come.”

Who is involved in the Ancient Links Golf Company?

The Ancient Links Golf Company involves three senior leaders.

Mr Paton lives near St Andrews and is the principal of consultancy firm Openside Sports, whose clients have included Manchester City FC, the Tennis ATP World Tour and the West Indies cricket team.

Corporate lawyer David Roberts advised the team who bought the golf and hotel business at Carnoustie.

And chartered accountant Hamish de Run’s company  Luminori Ltd owns the Extra Motorway services business and Ancona airport in Italy.

More from News

David Murray
Boyfriend 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after scissor attack in Perthshire
Carnoustie Independent David Cheape chairs Angus Council's planning committee. Image: Paul Reid
EXCLUSIVE: Angus planning committee chief in leaked email row over crunch crematorium appeal vote
Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Graphic for Graham's debate on 20mph zones Picture shows; Graphic for Graham's debate. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; Unknown
Debate: Are you in favour of a 20mph speed limit on Angus streets?
2
Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Former council leader skips Perth and Kinross finance meeting after embezzlement charges
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles
St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel general manager Luke Fotheringham at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel staff hope Andy Murray will pop-in for Dunhill golf…
What's On - Clavel Film maker Shona Main SUPPLIED FREE
Friend's heartfelt tribute to former Dundee councillor Dr Shona Main

Conversation