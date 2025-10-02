Historic Fife golf club eyes global status following ‘landmark’ buy-out

The new owners of Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport want to ensure it returns to being a must-visit destination for international golfers.

The newly-created Ancient Links Golf company acquired the historic Fife club in July.

And they have praised the “unquestionable” history and quality of the six-time Open Championship qualifying course.

The club has also welcomed the move, stating it will elevate them for generations.

It is the world’s 13th oldest golf club and counts former US Open champion Justin Rose among its honorary members.

The Courier revealed the buy-out two months ago, after Scotscraig Golf Club suffered a £200,000 loss last year.

The Ancient Links Golf Company’s leadership team includes Archie Paton, who helped broker the US takeover of Premiership side Hibernian in 2022.

Scotscraig declined to comment at the time.

However, it has now hailed it as “a landmark, long-term partnership to ensure a bright and sustainable future for its iconic course”.

Club considered several proposals

Members revealed they had considered several proposals before accepting.

They say the agreement is built on a commitment to protect and enhance members’ access to the course.

The intention is to also develop the game of golf at all levels and reinforce Scotscraig’s role in the community.

Scotscraig chairperson Stuart Cross said: “This partnership safeguards our members’ rights and secures the resources needed to elevate Scotscraig for generations.

“The Ancient Links Golf Company brings deep industry experience and operational expertise to the running of the club.”

‘Scotscraig Golf Club pedigree unquestionable’

A spokesperson for the company revealed the Tayport partnership involves a significant, multi-year investment.

The money will go into course infrastructure, facilities and overall guest experience, they said.

“Laid out by Old Tom Morris and later refined by James Braid, its history, quality and six-time Open qualifying pedigree is unquestionable,” added the spokesperson.

“We believe Scotscraig will once again be a must-play destination for discerning golfers worldwide.”

They also aim to make it a “vibrant, welcoming club for the local community”.

The spokesperson added: “The club and The Ancient Links Golf Company will work hand in hand to deliver this vision, ensuring Scotscraig Golf Club thrives for generations to come.”

Who is involved in the Ancient Links Golf Company?

The Ancient Links Golf Company involves three senior leaders.

Mr Paton lives near St Andrews and is the principal of consultancy firm Openside Sports, whose clients have included Manchester City FC, the Tennis ATP World Tour and the West Indies cricket team.

Corporate lawyer David Roberts advised the team who bought the golf and hotel business at Carnoustie.

And chartered accountant Hamish de Run’s company Luminori Ltd owns the Extra Motorway services business and Ancona airport in Italy.