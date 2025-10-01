‘Mindless’ joyriders torch car and damage football pitch in Invergowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mindless’ joyriders torch car and damage football pitch in Invergowrie

Firefighters were called to Invergowrie Memorial Park on Wednesday morning.

By James Simpson
A burnt-out car abandoned on Invergowrie Memorial Park.
The car was abandoned on Invergowrie Memorial Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Joyriders have damaged a public football pitch in Invergowrie by churning it up and setting a car on fire.

Residents awoke on Wednesday morning to find tyre marks across the grass and a badly charred vehicle at Invergowrie Memorial Park.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the scene, just off Park Road, shortly after midnight.

One local resident slammed the actions of those responsible.

He said: “I am appalled to see yet more damage done to our little village by mindless thugs.

“Not only have they damaged someone’s means of transport and property, but they have potentially affected our local football team’s ability to play fixtures on their home pitch.”

The car was set on fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The charred vehicle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And on top of all of this, the fire will have affected local houses due to the smoke, and it could have been much worse had the fire spread.

“Acts of vandalism like this seem to be on the rise in our village, and it needs to stop now.

“I hope the police find out who did this and bring them to justice.”

Invergowrie fire reported after midnight

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a car on fire in Invergowrie shortly after midnight.

“An appliance from Macalpine Road attended, and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

“The stop message was received at 12.35am.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are probing the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10am on Wednesday, October 1, we were called to a report of a car fire near Park Road, Invergowrie.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

