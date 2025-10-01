‘Mindless’ joyriders torch car and damage football pitch in Invergowrie

Joyriders have damaged a public football pitch in Invergowrie by churning it up and setting a car on fire.

Residents awoke on Wednesday morning to find tyre marks across the grass and a badly charred vehicle at Invergowrie Memorial Park.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the scene, just off Park Road, shortly after midnight.

One local resident slammed the actions of those responsible.

He said: “I am appalled to see yet more damage done to our little village by mindless thugs.

“Not only have they damaged someone’s means of transport and property, but they have potentially affected our local football team’s ability to play fixtures on their home pitch.”

“And on top of all of this, the fire will have affected local houses due to the smoke, and it could have been much worse had the fire spread.

“Acts of vandalism like this seem to be on the rise in our village, and it needs to stop now.

“I hope the police find out who did this and bring them to justice.”

Invergowrie fire reported after midnight

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a car on fire in Invergowrie shortly after midnight.

“An appliance from Macalpine Road attended, and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

“The stop message was received at 12.35am.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are probing the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10am on Wednesday, October 1, we were called to a report of a car fire near Park Road, Invergowrie.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”