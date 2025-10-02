Former council leader skips Perth and Kinross finance meeting after embezzlement charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former council leader skips Perth and Kinross finance meeting after embezzlement charges

Grant Laing was not present as councillors discussed a £3.46m projected overspend which includes funding for Scott Street fire survivors

By Morag Lindsay
Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Former Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Former Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing did not take part in Wednesday’s meeting of the finance and resources committee.

It comes after he was charged with embezzlement.

Mr Laing is still vice-convener of the finance and resources committee.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first gathering of the group since his resignation – as council leader and a member of the SNP – was announced last Monday.

It included a budget update, which suggests Perth and Kinross Council is on course to overspend by more than £3 million.

Mr Laing sent his apologies and another councillor, Ian Massie, attended in his place.

A council spokesperson told The Courier: “Changes to convenorships will be agreed at the next meeting of full council on October 29, so he [Mr Laing] remains vice-convener until then.”

Scott Street fire costs impact on Perth and Kinross Council budget

Mr Laing’s successor as council leader, Eric Drysdale, is also a member of the committee.

He was in attendance as councillors discussed a projected overspend of £3.469m in the 2025/26 Perth and Kinross Council budget.

Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
New Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale was there for the Perth and Kinross Council budget update. Image: DC Thomson

Much of the overspend is being blamed on rising demand for health and social care services.

However, the committee also heard the council has incurred costs of £621,000 related to the Scott Street fire in Perth city centre in June.

The total bill could rise to £3.2m.

The demolition and reinstatement of the street below makes up the bulk of the costs.

But the council has also spent money it wasn’t anticipating on seeing to the welfare of those affected by the blaze.

55 homes evacuated due to the Scott Street fire.
Families in 55 homes had to be evacuated due to the Scott Street fire. Image: Stuart Cowper

A £250,000 emergency support package was agreed just days after the blaze.

The committee was told: “Work continues with insurance companies to recover costs and discussions are ongoing with the Scottish Government in relation to costs that may not be recoverable.”

Businesses still counting cost of tragedy

One man died in the fire above the former Royal Bar on Scott Street.

Several survivors were hospitalised and residents have had to move away.

Drone image showing demolition of burnt out block on corner of Scott Street in Perth city centre
The Scott Street fire caused major upheaval as well as loss of life. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Some neighbouring businesses have been unable to reopen as the demolition of the blaze-hit block continues.

Mr Laing will continue to serve as an independent councillor for the Strathtay ward.

The council has previously stated: “The reasons for his resignation are not connected to Perth and Kinross Council funds, operations or activities.”

