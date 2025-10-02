Former council leader skips Perth and Kinross finance meeting after embezzlement charges

Former Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing did not take part in Wednesday’s meeting of the finance and resources committee.

It comes after he was charged with embezzlement.

Mr Laing is still vice-convener of the finance and resources committee.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first gathering of the group since his resignation – as council leader and a member of the SNP – was announced last Monday.

It included a budget update, which suggests Perth and Kinross Council is on course to overspend by more than £3 million.

Mr Laing sent his apologies and another councillor, Ian Massie, attended in his place.

A council spokesperson told The Courier: “Changes to convenorships will be agreed at the next meeting of full council on October 29, so he [Mr Laing] remains vice-convener until then.”

Scott Street fire costs impact on Perth and Kinross Council budget

Mr Laing’s successor as council leader, Eric Drysdale, is also a member of the committee.

He was in attendance as councillors discussed a projected overspend of £3.469m in the 2025/26 Perth and Kinross Council budget.

Much of the overspend is being blamed on rising demand for health and social care services.

However, the committee also heard the council has incurred costs of £621,000 related to the Scott Street fire in Perth city centre in June.

The total bill could rise to £3.2m.

The demolition and reinstatement of the street below makes up the bulk of the costs.

But the council has also spent money it wasn’t anticipating on seeing to the welfare of those affected by the blaze.

A £250,000 emergency support package was agreed just days after the blaze.

The committee was told: “Work continues with insurance companies to recover costs and discussions are ongoing with the Scottish Government in relation to costs that may not be recoverable.”

Businesses still counting cost of tragedy

One man died in the fire above the former Royal Bar on Scott Street.

Several survivors were hospitalised and residents have had to move away.

Some neighbouring businesses have been unable to reopen as the demolition of the blaze-hit block continues.

Mr Laing will continue to serve as an independent councillor for the Strathtay ward.

The council has previously stated: “The reasons for his resignation are not connected to Perth and Kinross Council funds, operations or activities.”