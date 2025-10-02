Cruise firm reveals 2027 Rosyth schedule including trips to Portugal, France and the Baltic

A major cruise firm has unveiled its Rosyth schedule for 2027 including trips to Portugal, France and the Baltic.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will run nine sailings from the Fife port.

That marks a slight drop from the 11 cruises planned in 2026.

The 2027 cruises will also visit destinations including Scandinavian capitals, the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean and the Scottish Isles.

Full list of Fred. Olsen cruises from Rosyth in 2027

The list of cruises being run by Fred. Olsen from Rosyth in 2027 is as follows:

April 22 2027 – Capitals & Cultures of Scandinavia: Seven-night cruise calling at Oslo, Copenhagen and Gothenburg.

Seven-night cruise calling at Oslo, Copenhagen and Gothenburg. April 29 2027 – Norwegian Fjords Bank Holiday Break : Five-night cruise sailing through the Norwegian Fjords and calling at Olden and Skjolden.

: Five-night cruise sailing through the Norwegian Fjords and calling at Olden and Skjolden. May 4 2027 – Sunlit Shores of Spain, Portugal & Gibraltar: 14-night cruise calling at Vigo, Gibraltar, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon and Matosinhos.

14-night cruise calling at Vigo, Gibraltar, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon and Matosinhos. May 18 2027 – Discovering the Islands of Arctic Norway: 10-night cruise calling at Maloy, Sortland, Honningsvag, Harstad and Leknes.

May 28 2027 – Scottish Isles Bank Holiday Break: Five-night cruise calling at Kirkwall and Portree, Isle of Skye.

Five-night cruise calling at Kirkwall and Portree, Isle of Skye. June 02 2027 – Coastal Gems & Culture of Ireland: Nine-night cruise calling at Killybegs, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, Cobh and Stornoway.

Nine-night cruise calling at Killybegs, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, Cobh and Stornoway. June 11 2027 – Scenic Fjords of Norway: Seven-night cruise sailing through the Norwegian FJords and calling at Olden, Molde and Alesund.

Seven-night cruise sailing through the Norwegian FJords and calling at Olden, Molde and Alesund. June 18 2027 – Vineyards & Harbours of France: 10-night cruise calling at Belle Ile, Bordeaux, Cherbourg and Honfleur.

10-night cruise calling at Belle Ile, Bordeaux, Cherbourg and Honfleur. June 28 2027 – Discovering the Baltic with the Kiel Canal: 11-night cruise calling at Gdansk, Ventspils, Riga, Saaremaa, Tallinn and Kiel.

Martin Lister, head of product innovation at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our 2027 cruise programme, thoughtfully put together by our journey planners to offer something for every kind of traveller.

“Whether you’re looking to tick off a bucket-list destination or simply relax in comfort, we’ve created a range of sailings that promise unforgettable experiences.

“For guests sailing from Rosyth, there’s a fantastic selection of cruises on offer.”