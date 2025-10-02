Cruise firm reveals 2027 Rosyth schedule including trips to Portugal, France and the Baltic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Cruise firm reveals 2027 Rosyth schedule including trips to Portugal, France and the Baltic

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will operate nine sailings from Rosyth in 2027.

By Andrew Robson
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is running nine trips from Rosyth in 2027.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is running nine trips from Rosyth in 2027. Image: Fred. Olsen

A major cruise firm has unveiled its Rosyth schedule for 2027 including trips to Portugal, France and the Baltic.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will run nine sailings from the Fife port.

That marks a slight drop from the 11 cruises planned in 2026.

The 2027 cruises will also visit destinations including Scandinavian capitals, the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean and the Scottish Isles.

Full list of Fred. Olsen cruises from Rosyth in 2027

The list of cruises being run by Fred. Olsen from Rosyth in 2027 is as follows:

  • April 22 2027 – Capitals & Cultures of Scandinavia: Seven-night cruise calling at Oslo, Copenhagen and Gothenburg.
  • April 29 2027 – Norwegian Fjords Bank Holiday Break: Five-night cruise sailing through the Norwegian Fjords and calling at Olden and Skjolden.
  • May 4 2027 –  Sunlit Shores of Spain, Portugal & Gibraltar: 14-night cruise calling at Vigo, Gibraltar, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon and Matosinhos.
  • May 18 2027 – Discovering the Islands of Arctic Norway: 10-night cruise calling at Maloy, Sortland, Honningsvag, Harstad and Leknes.
Scenic cruising in Norway.
Scenic cruising in Norway. Image: Fred. Olsen
  • May 28 2027 – Scottish Isles Bank Holiday Break: Five-night cruise calling at Kirkwall and Portree, Isle of Skye.
  • June 02 2027 – Coastal Gems & Culture of Ireland: Nine-night cruise calling at Killybegs, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire, Cobh and Stornoway.
  • June 11 2027 – Scenic Fjords of Norway: Seven-night cruise sailing through the Norwegian FJords and calling at Olden, Molde and Alesund.
  • June 18 2027 – Vineyards & Harbours of France: 10-night cruise calling at Belle Ile, Bordeaux, Cherbourg and Honfleur.
  • June 28 2027 – Discovering the Baltic with the Kiel Canal: 11-night cruise calling at Gdansk, Ventspils, Riga, Saaremaa, Tallinn and Kiel.
The cruise liner will visit Cobh in Ireland.
The cruise liner will visit Cobh in Ireland. Image: Fred Olsen

Martin Lister, head of product innovation at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our 2027 cruise programme, thoughtfully put together by our journey planners to offer something for every kind of traveller.

“Whether you’re looking to tick off a bucket-list destination or simply relax in comfort, we’ve created a range of sailings that promise unforgettable experiences.

“For guests sailing from Rosyth, there’s a fantastic selection of cruises on offer.”

More from News

Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.
Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store
David Murray
Boyfriend 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after scissor attack in Perthshire
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
Historic Fife golf club eyes global status following 'landmark' buy-out
Carnoustie Independent David Cheape chairs Angus Council's planning committee. Image: Paul Reid
EXCLUSIVE: Angus planning committee chief in leaked email row over crunch crematorium appeal vote
Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process
3
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Graphic for Graham's debate on 20mph zones Picture shows; Graphic for Graham's debate. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; Unknown
Debate: Are you in favour of a 20mph speed limit on Angus streets?
9
Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Former council leader skips Perth and Kinross finance meeting after embezzlement charges
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Police concerns about new Dundee FC stadium traffic revealed for first time
11
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles

Conversation