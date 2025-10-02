EXCLUSIVE: Forfar golfers set for historic vote on takeover of 154-year-old club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Forfar golfers set for historic vote on takeover of 154-year-old club

The recently-founded Ancient Links Golf Club hopes to strike a lease deal with the Angus venue and bring new investment including a £1m upgrade to the irrigation system at Cunninghill.

A view of the opening hole at Cunninghill. Image: Forfar Golf Club
A view of the opening hole at Cunninghill. Image: Forfar Golf Club
By Graham Brown

Forfar Golf Club members are facing a vote on the biggest change in its distinguished 154-year history.

Later this month, an EGM will seek approval to strike a partnership with The Ancient Links Golf Company (TALGC) for the lease of the Cunninghill course and its assets.

Club bosses believe the deal is vital to secure the future of the important venue.

Promised investment includes a £1 million-plus irrigation system upgrade at highly-rated course.

Forfar Golf Club 13th hole
The par 3 13th at Forfar. Image: Forfar Golf Club

When Old Tom Morris designed the course to the east of the town in 1871 it was the world’s first 18-hole layout from inception.

But, like many golf clubs across Scotland, Forfar has faced financial strain in recent times.

Losses at Forfar Golf Club in recent years

For the past three years it has recorded losses, despite successful cost-cutting and increased visitor income.

In late 2021 and early 2022, more than 800 trees were toppled during major storms.

Those changed the face of Cunninghill and left the club facing a huge cleanup bill.

Trees felled during storms at Forfar Golf Club.
Storm Arwen claimed hundreds of trees at Forfar Golf Club in late 2021. Image: Forfar Golf Club

The EGM will take place in Forfar on October 16.

At the Royal Hotel event, TALGC will set out its ambitions for Forfar’s future.

Earlier this summer it completed the buyout of Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport and has plans to turn it into a “must-play” destination for golfers worldwide.

Its senior figures include St Andrews-based sports consultancy supremo Archie Paton.

He was instrumental in the US takeover of Hibernian Football Club in 2022. Mr Paton’s client list has included Manchester City FC, the Tennis ATP World Tour and the West Indies cricket team.

TALGC previously signalled its ambitions to make Scotscraig the “the cornerstone of a collection of venues” in Scotland.

It is now promising significant capital investment to improve the Angus course.

TALGC’s plans would also see the clubhouse refurbished, improved catering and ageing greenkeeping machinery replaced.

Forfar Golf Club president backs ‘positive’ deal

In a letter to Forfar members, club president Gerald Callander stresses it is not a buyout.

He said Forfar is facing a “downward spiral where ever-increasing costs of labour, equipment, materials and utilities will inevitably require significant rises in members’ subscriptions year on year.

“This in turn will potentially result in some members concluding they can no longer justify the expense of being a member, which is the worst possible outcome,” said Mr Callander.

“Whilst the sale of Forfar Golf Club as a future option was communicated at the last EGM, the committee are pleased to advise an alternative option has arisen following an approach by The Ancient Links Golf Company.”

Countess of Forfar at Forfar Golf Club.
The Countess of Forfar, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the opening of Forfar Golf Club’s new driving range on its 150th anniversary in 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

The partnership would see all the club’s assets leased to TALGC without relinquishing ownership.

“This can only be seen as positive,” he says of the proposed deal.

“When combined with contractual guarantees as to the level of future subscriptions for existing members and secured access to the course, we believe this is an opportunity for Forfar Golf Club that would only be detrimental to turn down.”

TALGC has been approached for comment.

