EXCLUSIVE: Forfar golfers set for historic vote on takeover of 154-year-old club

Forfar Golf Club members are facing a vote on the biggest change in its distinguished 154-year history.

Later this month, an EGM will seek approval to strike a partnership with The Ancient Links Golf Company (TALGC) for the lease of the Cunninghill course and its assets.

Club bosses believe the deal is vital to secure the future of the important venue.

Promised investment includes a £1 million-plus irrigation system upgrade at highly-rated course.

When Old Tom Morris designed the course to the east of the town in 1871 it was the world’s first 18-hole layout from inception.

But, like many golf clubs across Scotland, Forfar has faced financial strain in recent times.

Losses at Forfar Golf Club in recent years

For the past three years it has recorded losses, despite successful cost-cutting and increased visitor income.

In late 2021 and early 2022, more than 800 trees were toppled during major storms.

Those changed the face of Cunninghill and left the club facing a huge cleanup bill.

The EGM will take place in Forfar on October 16.

At the Royal Hotel event, TALGC will set out its ambitions for Forfar’s future.

Earlier this summer it completed the buyout of Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport and has plans to turn it into a “must-play” destination for golfers worldwide.

Its senior figures include St Andrews-based sports consultancy supremo Archie Paton.

He was instrumental in the US takeover of Hibernian Football Club in 2022. Mr Paton’s client list has included Manchester City FC, the Tennis ATP World Tour and the West Indies cricket team.

TALGC previously signalled its ambitions to make Scotscraig the “the cornerstone of a collection of venues” in Scotland.

It is now promising significant capital investment to improve the Angus course.

TALGC’s plans would also see the clubhouse refurbished, improved catering and ageing greenkeeping machinery replaced.

Forfar Golf Club president backs ‘positive’ deal

In a letter to Forfar members, club president Gerald Callander stresses it is not a buyout.

He said Forfar is facing a “downward spiral where ever-increasing costs of labour, equipment, materials and utilities will inevitably require significant rises in members’ subscriptions year on year.

“This in turn will potentially result in some members concluding they can no longer justify the expense of being a member, which is the worst possible outcome,” said Mr Callander.

“Whilst the sale of Forfar Golf Club as a future option was communicated at the last EGM, the committee are pleased to advise an alternative option has arisen following an approach by The Ancient Links Golf Company.”

The partnership would see all the club’s assets leased to TALGC without relinquishing ownership.

“This can only be seen as positive,” he says of the proposed deal.

“When combined with contractual guarantees as to the level of future subscriptions for existing members and secured access to the course, we believe this is an opportunity for Forfar Golf Club that would only be detrimental to turn down.”

TALGC has been approached for comment.