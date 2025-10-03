Cross Tay Link Road neighbours fear new homes’ impact as traffic in Perthshire village doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cross Tay Link Road neighbours fear new homes’ impact as traffic in Perthshire village doubles

Residents say the road through Balbeggie is twice as busy since the Cross Tay Link Road opened in March.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people standing next to gate at field on edge of Balbeggie
Balbeggie residents say the Cross Tay Link Road has changed the character of their village. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Families in a Perthshire village say traffic has doubled since the Cross Tay Link Road opened.

And the Balbeggie residents fear plans for scores of new homes on the edge of the settlement could swamp local roads altogether.

They are calling on Perth and Kinross Council to remedy the situation before it allows any new housing to be built.

Line of traffic through Balbeggie
Balbeggie traffic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The residents say Balbeggie is crying out for pedestrian crossings, safe paths and more facilities for children.

And they say the impact of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road has made their needs more pressing than ever.

Andrew McOuat, secretary of Burrelton and District Community Council, said: “People don’t feel safe walking and cycling, or even crossing the road any more.

“And building more housing here is just going to exacerbate things.”

Andrew McOuat
Andrew McOuat. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He added: “It was a busy road anyway, and the additional traffic since the Cross Tay Link Road opened is far in excess of what we were told to expect.

“It just goes non-stop.”

Balbeggie traffic ‘changed overnight’

Balbeggie sits three miles north of Scone on the A94 Perth to Forfar road.

Locals say traffic coming from Aberdeen and the north-east is increasingly taking that route from the A90, rather than carrying on through Dundee to Perth.

The A94 joins the new Cross Tay Link Road just south of Balbeggie.

20mph sign above the words 'Balbeggie' and 'Drive safely'
Safety is a prime concern for Balbeggie residents. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

New speed bumps were installed at either end of the village.

But locals say they’ve done little to slow vehicles in between.

And there’s only one pedestrian crossing in the middle.

Resident John Burgess said it’s no longer enough.

John Burgess
John Burgess. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We were told at the initial meetings about the link road that traffic might increase by 15% over the first 10 years,” he said.

“But we reckon it’s doubled already.

“It changed overnight, and then as soon as it got onto satnavs it’s just never stopped.”

Council will consider Balbeggie house plans

Ogilvie Homes has held two public consultation events to present its plans for the Balbeggie site, on the southern edge of the settlement.

Residents say they understand as many as 175 homes could be built there in time.

Group of people in front of field at Balbeggie
The houses could be built on farmland to the south of Balbeggie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The village has a population of about 800 at present, with one popular primary school and a very small play area.

The campaigners insist they’re not against the developer or the principle of new housing.

They’re just anxious that the village’s infrastructure is inadequate at present and unable to cope with any additional demands.

Brian Crighton, chairman of the community council, said: “We just want the council to provide Balbeggie with the facilities it needs.”

Brian Crighton, wearing red fleece and dark glasses
Brian Crighton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ogilvie Homes’ proposal of application notice will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee next Wednesday.

A council spokesperson said: “We are continuing to monitor the impact the new crossing has had on traffic through the surrounding villages and will make any necessary adjustments as appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Ogilvie Homes said: “The current consultation will inform the detailed plans that will be submitted in the formal planning application when the time comes.”

Cross Tay Link Road was landmark project

First Minister John Swinney declared the Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge open in March this year.

The 6km route connects the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus) roads north of Scone.

It was the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

Conversation