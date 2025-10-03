Cross Tay Link Road neighbours fear new homes’ impact as traffic in Perthshire village doubles

Families in a Perthshire village say traffic has doubled since the Cross Tay Link Road opened.

And the Balbeggie residents fear plans for scores of new homes on the edge of the settlement could swamp local roads altogether.

They are calling on Perth and Kinross Council to remedy the situation before it allows any new housing to be built.

The residents say Balbeggie is crying out for pedestrian crossings, safe paths and more facilities for children.

And they say the impact of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road has made their needs more pressing than ever.

Andrew McOuat, secretary of Burrelton and District Community Council, said: “People don’t feel safe walking and cycling, or even crossing the road any more.

“And building more housing here is just going to exacerbate things.”

He added: “It was a busy road anyway, and the additional traffic since the Cross Tay Link Road opened is far in excess of what we were told to expect.

“It just goes non-stop.”

Balbeggie traffic ‘changed overnight’

Balbeggie sits three miles north of Scone on the A94 Perth to Forfar road.

Locals say traffic coming from Aberdeen and the north-east is increasingly taking that route from the A90, rather than carrying on through Dundee to Perth.

The A94 joins the new Cross Tay Link Road just south of Balbeggie.

New speed bumps were installed at either end of the village.

But locals say they’ve done little to slow vehicles in between.

And there’s only one pedestrian crossing in the middle.

Resident John Burgess said it’s no longer enough.

“We were told at the initial meetings about the link road that traffic might increase by 15% over the first 10 years,” he said.

“But we reckon it’s doubled already.

“It changed overnight, and then as soon as it got onto satnavs it’s just never stopped.”

Council will consider Balbeggie house plans

Ogilvie Homes has held two public consultation events to present its plans for the Balbeggie site, on the southern edge of the settlement.

Residents say they understand as many as 175 homes could be built there in time.

The village has a population of about 800 at present, with one popular primary school and a very small play area.

The campaigners insist they’re not against the developer or the principle of new housing.

They’re just anxious that the village’s infrastructure is inadequate at present and unable to cope with any additional demands.

Brian Crighton, chairman of the community council, said: “We just want the council to provide Balbeggie with the facilities it needs.”

Ogilvie Homes’ proposal of application notice will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee next Wednesday.

A council spokesperson said: “We are continuing to monitor the impact the new crossing has had on traffic through the surrounding villages and will make any necessary adjustments as appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Ogilvie Homes said: “The current consultation will inform the detailed plans that will be submitted in the formal planning application when the time comes.”

Cross Tay Link Road was landmark project

First Minister John Swinney declared the Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge open in March this year.

The 6km route connects the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus) roads north of Scone.

It was the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.