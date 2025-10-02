First look at Brechin’s spectacular Halloween house as family prepare for 1000 guisers

A family home in Brechin has undergone a spook-tacular transformation as Halloween approaches.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll’s haunted house displays have become a popular attraction in recent years.

The latest transformation of their home on Park View began last month and has now been completed.

This year’s theme is skeletons, and features “boarded up” windows and a giant skeleton perched on top of the house.

Halloween at Park View raises money for Cash for Kids

The couple put on the display to raise money for charity Cash for Kids, and raised £1,300 in 2024.

They handed out 650 bags of treats in just three hours – and say they’ve already prepared for 1000 guisers this year.

The Courier’s photographer, Kim Cessford, visited the ghoulish-themed decorations on Wednesday evening.