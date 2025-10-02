News First look at Brechin’s spectacular Halloween house as family prepare for 1000 guisers After weeks of work, Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll's incredible Halloween display is ready to welcome visitors. The house at Park View in Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson October 2 2025, 3:19pm October 2 2025, 3:19pm Share First look at Brechin’s spectacular Halloween house as family prepare for 1000 guisers Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5343970/first-look-brechin-halloween-house/ Copy Link 0 comment A family home in Brechin has undergone a spook-tacular transformation as Halloween approaches. Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll’s haunted house displays have become a popular attraction in recent years. The latest transformation of their home on Park View began last month and has now been completed. This year’s theme is skeletons, and features “boarded up” windows and a giant skeleton perched on top of the house. Halloween at Park View raises money for Cash for Kids The couple put on the display to raise money for charity Cash for Kids, and raised £1,300 in 2024. They handed out 650 bags of treats in just three hours – and say they’ve already prepared for 1000 guisers this year. The Courier’s photographer, Kim Cessford, visited the ghoulish-themed decorations on Wednesday evening. Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll created this year’s ghoulish-themed decoration for Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo will be making an appearance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The decorations at Park View. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Skeletons sit by a campfire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Work to set up the display began at the beginning of September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Decorations cover the house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The displays have become an annual tradition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson This display features boarded-up windows. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Halloween display raises money for charity. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Simon and Fiona’s front garden features a series of memorial crosses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Courier has rounded up the best spooky Halloween events in Angus and Dundee
