First look at Brechin’s spectacular Halloween house as family prepare for 1000 guisers

After weeks of work, Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll's incredible Halloween display is ready to welcome visitors.

The Halloween house at Park View in Brechin.
The house at Park View in Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

A family home in Brechin has undergone a spook-tacular transformation as Halloween approaches.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll’s haunted house displays have become a popular attraction in recent years.

The latest transformation of their home on Park View began last month and has now been completed.

This year’s theme is skeletons, and features “boarded up” windows and a giant skeleton perched on top of the house.

Halloween at Park View raises money for Cash for Kids

The couple put on the display to raise money for charity Cash for Kids, and raised £1,300 in 2024.

They handed out 650 bags of treats in just three hours – and say they’ve already prepared for 1000 guisers this year.

The Courier’s photographer, Kim Cessford, visited the ghoulish-themed decorations on Wednesday evening.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll created this years ghoulish themed decoration for Halloween
Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll created this year’s ghoulish-themed decoration for Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo will be making an appearance.
Cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo will be making an appearance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The decorations at Park View
The decorations at Park View. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Skeletons sit by a campfire.
Skeletons sit by a campfire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Work to set up the display began at the beginning of September.
Work to set up the display began at the beginning of September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Decorations cover the house.
Decorations cover the house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The displays have become an annual tradition.
The displays have become an annual tradition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
This display features boarded up windows
This display features boarded-up windows. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Halloween display raises money for charity.
The Halloween display raises money for charity. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Simon and Fiona's front garden features a series of memorial crosses.
Simon and Fiona’s front garden features a series of memorial crosses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Conversation