Home News

Brian Cox issues rallying call to save ‘incredible’ Broughty Castle as winter closure looms

The attraction faces an uncertain future after it was given a stay-of-execution from closure late last year.

By Laura Devlin

Hollywood star Brian Cox has issued a rallying call to Dundee leaders to help save Broughty Castle.

The attraction is facing an uncertain future after its operator, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), unveiled proposals last year to permanently shut it.

It was part of a money-saving exercise, which also proposed to shutter the Mills Observatory and Caird Park Golf Course.

Closing the castle would have saved LACD £80,000 a year.

It was ultimately given a stay-of-execution when in December councillors agreed to defer a final decision on its closure.

Broughty Castle is a historical landmark. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And in February they agreed to continue the lease of Broughty Castle for a further one-year period.

It was also decided that the opening times of the attraction should be reduced so it operated on just the summer schedule.

This castle is expected to close for winter on October 19.

However, no decision has been made regarding what happens when the 12 month lease ends. Councillors are likely to discuss the issue in the coming months.

Campaign launched to save Broughty Castle

Last month a new campaign was launched by the Friends of Broughty Castle (FABC) group aiming to secure the future of the attraction.

FOBC is a coalition between the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, community council and the Rotary club.

Their campaign calls on Dundee City Council to commit multi-year core funding so the museum can open reliably with adequate staffing.

Brian Cox is backing the campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This, they say, will allow them apply for external funding to make a series of improvements at the attraction like refurbishing the galleries and bringing events.

The campaign has been backed by Hollywood star – and Dundee native – Brian Cox.

Now, a new video has been produced for the campaign to keep the momentum going.

In it, the Succession star calls on the city leaders to preserve the castle and turn it into a place to celebrate Dundee.

“For me, as I get older one of the most important things in life is heritage. Where we come from, where our roots are”, he said.

Brian Cox with campaigners Gordon McKay (l) and Martin Goodfellow (r). Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I feel very linked to (Dundee) because I feel a lot of blood, sweat and tears has gone into making it what it is.

“Sometimes we should boast more about what we have got. This place (Broughty Castle) is incredible – 500 years and look at it.

“40,000 people come through here each year and that’s incredible.

“I passionately believe that we should maintain Broughty Castle and enhance it. Make it a real tourist spot that people can come to and celebrate the history of our city.

“This is testament to that.”

Conversation