Devastating photos show Perth house fire aftermath as neighbours ‘shaken’ by how fast blaze took hold

Devastating photos show the aftermath of a house fire in Perth.

Neighbours told The Courier they were ‘shaken’ following the blaze, which took hold at Corsiehill, near Kinnoull Hill, on Wednesday morning.

Several fire engines battled the flames into the night, with the last crew leaving at 9.30pm.

The house was destroyed, while thick smoke engulfed the hamlet and drifted down the hillside.

It is understood that no one was injured during the fire.

‘A family has lost everything’

One neighbour expressed her gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response.

“It’s amazing how quickly the fire took hold, but I couldn’t praise the fire brigade more,” she told The Courier.

“They worked solidly – at least four engines working on it, plus police.

“The smoke was the problem; I had to seal myself inside.

“My house isn’t too smoky today, which I didn’t expect.

“I just didn’t go out and spent the time phoning neighbours because some were out at work.

“I was afraid of burning embers coming across, but fortunately, there was no wind yesterday and it rained overnight.

“I do think all the neighbours are a bit shaken today, and it’s so sad that a family has lost everything.”

Another resident spoke of his “fear” after receiving a call that his neighbour’s house was on fire.

“The worry was that if it was windy, it could blow this way.

“But the fire brigade was excellent.

“When I got back, they had firefighters from Auchterarder who came back at night to check it was all safe.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.36am on Wednesday, October 1, to reports of a dwelling fire in the Corsiehill area near Kinnoull Hill, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and one height vehicle to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire affecting the attic space of a two-storey house.

“There were no reported casualties, and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”