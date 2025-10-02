EXCLUSIVE: New owner and sale price of Kilgraston School in Perthshire revealed as online rumours rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: New owner and sale price of Kilgraston School in Perthshire revealed as online rumours rejected

Perth and Kinross Council has hit out at false claims that the building will be used to house asylum seekers.

The new owner of Kilgraston School in Perthshire has been revealed. Image: Supplied
By Ellidh Aitken

The new owner and sale price of Kilgraston School in Perthshire have been revealed.

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council has shot down online rumours that the building will be used to house asylum seekers.

The former private school near Bridge of Earn shut down in August 2024.

It was later revealed that the school had debts of more than £900,000 at the time of its closure.

New owner and sale price of Kilgraston School revealed

The building has been purchased by Salford-based developer Lumara Capital Ltd.

The title deeds, obtained by The Courier, show the sale price was £1,730,000.

Lumara Capital is listed as a building development company, which also specialises in the buying and selling of real estate.

Its plans for the Kilgraston site have not been revealed. However, the council has confirmed claims on social media that it will be used for asylum seekers are false.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the rumour mill is at it again, suggesting that the vacant former Kilgraston School building is going to be used for asylum seekers.

“This is not true.

“Please do remember to consider the sources of rumours and question if it seems likely that they would have access to information that hasn’t been confirmed by any official body.

Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“To be clear, the current procedures with the Home Office are that the Council will be informed of any new property being used to house asylum seekers in Perth and Kinross.

“That’s whether it’s group accommodation like a hotel or individual private flats/houses.

“There is no change to the situation in Perth.”

The statement added: “There are two hotels in use in Perth for this purpose and we have had no information or indication that they are looking for another building to house multiple asylum seekers in the area.

“If, and this is a big if at this stage, a building like that was to be used for this purpose, a Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence would almost certainly be required.

“Again, we’ve had no applications for this kind of licence, or enquiries about the process for gaining a licence for any other Perth and Kinross building for the purposes of housing asylum seekers.

“Another confirmation that this is just a rumour.

“We have previously shared information on our website about how we are told about accommodation for people seeking asylum, as well as numbers of asylum seekers in the area.”

MP slams Kilgraston asylum seeker claims as ‘utterly baseless’

Local MP Pete Wishart has also condemned the rumours as “utterly baseless”.

He said: “These rumours are utterly baseless. Kilgraston School is not being turned into asylum accommodation.

“This is just the latest in a string of fabricated stories – we’ve already seen similar false claims about a care home in Perth and about 250 additional asylum seekers supposedly arriving in the city.

“Every time, these lies spread unnecessary fear, fuel division, and erode what used to be fantastic community relations in Perth.

Pete Wishart. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“More broadly, it is ill-informed for people to be attacking the Council on the asylum issue when the reality is that local authorities have no say whatsoever in where asylum seekers are housed.

“These decisions are taken exclusively by the UK Government.

“Perth and Kinross Council’s only role is to ensure the welfare of those who the UK Government decide to place here, and they have worked incredibly hard alongside local groups to do exactly that.

“Those behind these false claims are trying to stir up fear and resentment in our community, and the people of Perth must remain vigilant to their misinformation.

“At a time when tensions are already high, we need calm heads and reasoned discussion which, crucially, must be rooted in facts and basic decency.”

The Courier has attempted to contact Lumara Capital director Ahmed Usama Zohaib.

Perth and Kinross Council hit out at claims that the area was preparing to accommodate an additional 250 asylum seekers.

Last month, the local authority also quashed claims that a new care home being built in Perth would be used to house asylum seekers after the rumour spread online.

