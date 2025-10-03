EXCLUSIVE: Number of watchdog complaints about Tayside, Fife and Stirling councillors in last five years revealed

More than 120 complaints have been made to a national watchdog regarding Tayside, Fife and Stirling councillors in the last five years.

The figure, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, comes as elected members in Dundee and Perth and Kinross face the threat of being reported to the Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC) if they publicly criticise senior council officers.

Now a Glasgow City councillor has called for a national conversation on the issue as she too finds herself under investigation over a social media post.

Labour’s Fiona Higgins accused a former city council finance director of abusing influence to “wilfully and cynically mislead councillors and the public” over proposed teacher cuts.

In Perth and Dundee, numerous elected members and former councillors across different political parties, in both opposition and administration, have raised concerns about their ability to scrutinise officials due to a little known clause in the code of conduct.

Under the headline ‘General Conduct, Respect and Courtesy, the section reads: “I will not undermine any individual employee or group of employees, or raise concerns about their performance, conduct or capability in public.”

Over the course of five years, 126 complaints have been made to the ESC regarding councillors in our area.

‘This problem is getting worse’

Ms Higgins spoke with The Courier after reading our previous exclusives regarding concerns of a culture of threats within councils.

She said: “What you’ve reported about councillors being threatened with standards complaints for scrutinising officers really resonates.

“When I was first elected, I was warned that too much scrutiny could “get me in trouble with standards.”

“That message in itself creates a chilling effect — councillors holding back instead of speaking freely — and that weakens democracy.

“And councillors talk to one another across Scotland.

“Quietly, we’ve known for years this problem is getting worse.”

‘Shields institutions from accountability’

The elected member is under investigation by the ESC after being reported by a senior council officer over concerns she raised about budget transparency.

“That complaint arose in a context where councillor scrutiny was being sidelined during a period of dangerously low transparency around deep education cuts,” said Ms Higgins.

“For me, the code of conduct’s “respect for officers” clause is key.

“Respect should mean treating staff courteously and avoiding personal attacks.

“But it should never mean silencing scrutiny. Used properly, it protects individuals; used badly, it shields institutions from accountability.

“If councillors across Scotland are too scared to ask hard questions because of threats of standards complaints, then local democracy is broken.

“That’s the national conversation we need now: how to safeguard elected members’ free speech while still respecting the essential contribution officers make to our communities.”

Watchdog warns councils across Scotland

The Glasgow councillor points to the recent pensions scandal in her city as a key demonstrator of what occurs when scrutiny is obstructed.

She claims colleagues were told they had “targets on their back” for pursuing FOIs relating to the exit payments in question.

As a result the Accounts Commission has now written to all chief executives in Scotland highlighting the importance of good governance and transparency in decision-making.

Perth and Kinross Council is currently under investigation from the Scottish Information Commissioner over concerns it intentionally tried to evade scrutiny.

The watchdog opened up a level two intervention against the local authority after it failed to produce any records on the axing of a £128k-a-year director role.