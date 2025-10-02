New doctors service launches in Dundee for patients who need help in ‘time of crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New doctors service launches in Dundee for patients who need help in ‘time of crisis’

The Vulnerable Access Clinic supports those prone to high-risk behaviours, victims of trafficking or abuse and patients recently released from prison.

By Ben MacDonald
A vulnerable access service has opened in Dundee
A vulnerable access clinic has opened at Newfield Medical Practice. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A new doctor’s service has been launched in Dundee to help those who encounter challenges in a time of crisis.

The Vulnerable Access Clinic at Newfield Medical Practice will support people experiencing severe mental health issues, chaotic drug use, high-risk behaviours, victims of trafficking or abuse, and patients recently released from prison.

Backed by NHS Tayside’s charitable foundation, the pilot has been established to support existing GP services in providing urgent medical care to individuals with complex vulnerabilities.

Newfield’s business manager, David Ramsay, said: “Patients can expect to see a variety of healthcare professionals and third sector organisations depending on their need.

“They will be consulted with a senior GP in the first instance, with no time limit set on the appointment.

“Following that consultation, the GP will direct them to other services within the clinic in order to provide a holistic approach in relation to their physical, mental and social health.

“The clinic will provide a full medical assessment and treatment plan including prescribing, investigations and referrals where needed.

“Substance misuse assessments, harm reduction advice and support for cocaine or other drug-related health issues will also be provided.

Those with complex vulnerabilities can be referred to the clinic. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“Patients can then expect us to take a collaborative approach with their GP and other services to ensure safe follow-up.

“Benefits for patients include timely diagnosis and treatment and care in a non-judgemental setting that promotes dignity and reduces stigma.

“They will also have better access to health and social support services and the reduced likelihood of reaching crisis point before receiving help.”

Vulnerable access clinic opens in Dundee

David believes that the Whitfield clinic is the first of its kind in Scotland.

He said: “We have researched whether other clinics existed in order to learn from them.

“We found no such clinics available to patients who are extremely vulnerable.

“There are clinics in larger cities providing a similar clinic for homeless persons only. It does not incorporate the criteria set by our clinic regarding vulnerable patients.

“Our clinic also covers severe mental health issues, chaotic drug use, high-risk behaviours, victims of trafficking or abuse, and patients recently released from prison.

“Asylum seekers and patients presenting with provoked seizures who have been identified in acute care due to possible drug use are also welcome.”

Criteria for the vulnerable access clinic

Patients are referred to the practice by their key worker.

The referral is then reviewed by a senior GP to ensure it meets the criteria for the clinic.

The GP will then allocate an appointment with the key worker and the patient will be informed.

David said: “It’s important to emphasise that the clinic is not an ‘urgent’ clinic for every patient in Tayside.

The clinic is the first of its kind in Scotland. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“It is designed so that patients who meet the criteria, who have attempted to arrange an appointment with their own GP but have been unsuccessful.

“Those at a crisis point and require assistance will have referrals reviewed and an appointment if our criteria is met.

“As it is the key worker who is completing the referral, the key workers are fully aware of our requirements.

“We have confidence in them that they will not falsely claim urgent help just so their client can get an appointment.”

