New doctors service launches in Dundee for patients who need help in ‘time of crisis’

A new doctor’s service has been launched in Dundee to help those who encounter challenges in a time of crisis.

The Vulnerable Access Clinic at Newfield Medical Practice will support people experiencing severe mental health issues, chaotic drug use, high-risk behaviours, victims of trafficking or abuse, and patients recently released from prison.

Backed by NHS Tayside’s charitable foundation, the pilot has been established to support existing GP services in providing urgent medical care to individuals with complex vulnerabilities.

Newfield’s business manager, David Ramsay, said: “Patients can expect to see a variety of healthcare professionals and third sector organisations depending on their need.

“They will be consulted with a senior GP in the first instance, with no time limit set on the appointment.

“Following that consultation, the GP will direct them to other services within the clinic in order to provide a holistic approach in relation to their physical, mental and social health.

“The clinic will provide a full medical assessment and treatment plan including prescribing, investigations and referrals where needed.

“Substance misuse assessments, harm reduction advice and support for cocaine or other drug-related health issues will also be provided.

“Patients can then expect us to take a collaborative approach with their GP and other services to ensure safe follow-up.

“Benefits for patients include timely diagnosis and treatment and care in a non-judgemental setting that promotes dignity and reduces stigma.

“They will also have better access to health and social support services and the reduced likelihood of reaching crisis point before receiving help.”

Vulnerable access clinic opens in Dundee

David believes that the Whitfield clinic is the first of its kind in Scotland.

He said: “We have researched whether other clinics existed in order to learn from them.

“We found no such clinics available to patients who are extremely vulnerable.

“There are clinics in larger cities providing a similar clinic for homeless persons only. It does not incorporate the criteria set by our clinic regarding vulnerable patients.

“Our clinic also covers severe mental health issues, chaotic drug use, high-risk behaviours, victims of trafficking or abuse, and patients recently released from prison.

“Asylum seekers and patients presenting with provoked seizures who have been identified in acute care due to possible drug use are also welcome.”

Criteria for the vulnerable access clinic

Patients are referred to the practice by their key worker.

The referral is then reviewed by a senior GP to ensure it meets the criteria for the clinic.

The GP will then allocate an appointment with the key worker and the patient will be informed.

David said: “It’s important to emphasise that the clinic is not an ‘urgent’ clinic for every patient in Tayside.

“It is designed so that patients who meet the criteria, who have attempted to arrange an appointment with their own GP but have been unsuccessful.

“Those at a crisis point and require assistance will have referrals reviewed and an appointment if our criteria is met.

“As it is the key worker who is completing the referral, the key workers are fully aware of our requirements.

“We have confidence in them that they will not falsely claim urgent help just so their client can get an appointment.”