Fate of controversial Stirling world buffet plan to be decided next week

A plan to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet restaurant will be discussed by councillors next week, council papers have revealed.

The owners of chain Hot World Cuisine bought the Category B-listed Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road with the intention of opening the restaurant inside, alongside a separate burger business.

However, as The Courier reported in May, residents lodged objections, raising concerns over parking, signage and the suitability of the venture for the area.

Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel will meet on Tuesday October 7 to discuss and approve or deny the planning application.

Council officers have recommended that councillors give the proposal the go-ahead, subject to certain conditions relating to the building’s heritage, as well as the development’s impact on its immediate surroundings.

Council officers recommending approval

The report presented to panel members in advance of the meeting noted that six objections were received in response to the buffet proposal.

One came from King’s Park Community Council, which is against the plan “on the grounds of limited parking along Dumbarton Road.”

Council officers said the council’s roads development control team had no issue with the proposal.

Other concerns put forward by members of the public included alterations to the historic building negatively impacting its character and the promotion of unhealthy eating.

Council officers argued there is no evidence to suggest either of these claims are valid.

They said the benefits of approving the planning application include bringing the former church back into use and the creation of new local jobs.

Some external alterations required

Hot World Cuisine is seeking permission to change the Allan Park South Church building’s use and make various external alterations.

The company hopes to add kitchen extraction systems and vents, as well as a new external door on the ground floor.

An associated application for listed building consent has also been submitted.

Planning permission and listed building consent were previously granted for a proposal to turn Allan Park South Church into an events space in 2021 but this consent has now lapsed.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook