Man and woman found dead in Dundee flat

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a man and a woman in a Dundee flat.

Emergency services were called to Keats Place on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing a large emergency response at the scene, including police and paramedics.

A visible police presence remained outside the property on Thursday morning.

One local resident told The Courier: “At around 2.45pm there was a fair amount of police and two ambulances that were there for a while.

“Then about 4pm two fire engines turned up and were there for over an hour.

“There was no sign of fire or a gas leak – the residents of the rest of the flats were still inside.

“Police remained at the scene.”

Police confirmed the deaths are being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm the bodies of a man and woman were discovered within a house on Keats Place, Dundee.

“Their deaths are being treated as unexplained pending the result of a post-mortem.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the activation of a carbon monoxide alarm, but were not required at the scene.