News New bar set to open at former Mexican restaurant in Dundee Loco Rita's on Old Hawkhill closed its doors in March 2024. By James Simpson October 2 2025, 11:57am The new venue is set to open on Old Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A former plant-based Mexican restaurant is being transformed into a new bar in Dundee. Loco Rita's on Old Hawkhill closed its doors in March 2024, and the site has remained vacant since. In recent days, new signage has appeared outside for Vinyls Music Bar, advising that it will be opening soon. New signage has appeared advertising the venue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Work also appears to have started inside to renovate the venue. The building has gone by several names in recent years, including Underdog, The D'Arcy Thompson, and, more historically, Mickey Coyles. The announcement of the new venue comes shortly after The Parlour Cafe site on nearby West Port went up for let, having operated in the area since 2005.
