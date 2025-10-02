Plans for new Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship on site of former Crieff hotel

Plans have been lodged for a new Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship on the site of a former Crieff hotel.

The proposals for a new place of worship and religious education centre at the old Strathearn Hotel will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council.

Work to demolish the derelict hotel on King Street started in September 2021 due to safety concerns.

The land was later branded as an “eyesore” after being left overgrown with grass and weeds.

The new Kingdom Hall building would accommodate 110 people and be open to all members of the public.

There are also plans to use the hall for weddings, funerals and meetings.

In addition, the development would include refurbishing the adjacent car parking area and installing new landscaping and planting.

3D images of how the new hall could look have also been provided to the council.

The planning documents say: “Kingdom Halls are generally based on a standardised design approach that stems from their principal function as a meeting place to learn and worship; they are designed to be modest, simple buildings while being recognisable as a place of worship.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses is a Christian denomination that believes in Jehovah as God.

Their congregations typically meet in their Kingdom Hall.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.