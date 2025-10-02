Plans for new Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship on site of former Crieff hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for new Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship on site of former Crieff hotel

The proposals for a Kingdom Hall at the site of the former Strathearn Hotel will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council.

By Ellidh Aitken
How the new Crieff Kingdom Hall could look. Image: Construction Department of Jehovah's Witnesses Britain Branch/Perth and Kinross Council planning portal
How the new Crieff Kingdom Hall could look. Image: Construction Department of Jehovah's Witnesses Britain Branch/Perth and Kinross Council planning portal

Plans have been lodged for a new Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship on the site of a former Crieff hotel.

The proposals for a new place of worship and religious education centre at the old Strathearn Hotel will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council.

Work to demolish the derelict hotel on King Street started in September 2021 due to safety concerns.

The land was later branded as an “eyesore” after being left overgrown with grass and weeds.

The site has lain empty since the former hotel was demolished. Image: Google Street View

The new Kingdom Hall building would accommodate 110 people and be open to all members of the public.

There are also plans to use the hall for weddings, funerals and meetings.

In addition, the development would include refurbishing the adjacent car parking area and installing new landscaping and planting.

3D images of how the new hall could look have also been provided to the council.

3D images of how the Kingdom Hall could look have been supplied to the council. Image: Construction Department of Jehovah’s Witnesses Britain Branch/Perth and Kinross Council planning portal
The proposals would see a new Jehovah’s Witnesses building built at the former hotel site. Image: Construction Department of Jehovah’s Witnesses Britain Branch/Perth and Kinross Council planning portal
The development would also see landscaping and a new car park. Image: Construction Department of Jehovah’s Witnesses Britain Branch/Perth and Kinross Council planning portal

The planning documents say: “Kingdom Halls are generally based on a standardised design approach that stems from their principal function as a meeting place to learn and worship; they are designed to be modest, simple buildings while being recognisable as a place of worship.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses is a Christian denomination that believes in Jehovah as God.

Their congregations typically meet in their Kingdom Hall.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans in the coming weeks.

