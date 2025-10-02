A9 slip road near Dunblane closed after crash

A slip road on the A9 near Dunblane has closed after a crash.

The A820 northbound off slip in the Stockbridge area is shut following the one car collision on Thursday morning.

Traffic Scotland posted on X: “The Northbound Ext Slip of the A9 at Dunblane (A820) is currently closed due to a collision.

“Police and other services are on the scene.”

A9 slip road closed due to crash

Amey NE Trunk Roads said: “A9 NB Stockbridge off slip remains closed due to RTC, recovery is currently taking place.

“Police and Amey TRISS remain on site. No delays.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were in attendance at the Keir Roundabout then moved to the slip road (Dunblane A9 northbound).

“We attended a one car RTC. It has now been handed over to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.