EXCLUSIVE: Perth asylum seekers ‘want to do something for this city’ despite hotel protests

Three asylum seekers living in Perth have shared their stories with The Courier.

Three asylum seekers from Perth have shared their stories. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Lucy Scarlett

Perth asylum seekers say they “want to do something for this city” despite ongoing protests outside hotels.

Asylum seekers living in Perth hotels have spoken about their experiences and hopes for the future amid ongoing anti-immigration demonstrations.

Several protests – and counter-protests – have taken place outside hotels accommodating asylum seekers in the city.

With more demonstrations expected, The Courier spoke with residents about their lives in Perth.

For their safety, the names of the three asylum seekers interviewed have been changed.

Perth refugee says ‘sometimes we get bullied outside hotel’

Omar has lived at The Queens Hotel in Perth since May.

Originally from Libya, a country still in conflict, he described life in Perth as mostly positive.

“Life in Perth has been amazing. I love this city and its people,” he said.

“Not so much in the last period with all the protests, and sometimes we get bullied outside with people throwing some words.

“This is a small minority, however, and in general, it’s been good.

“I volunteer in several places. I work as a volunteer here [the ESOL centre] as a teacher, and I volunteer at other charities as well.

“I have been volunteering since the first week I came here.”

The three men hope to rebuild their lives in Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Omar has now been granted asylum in the UK for five years, so he has become a refugee.

In Libya, he worked with international organisations as a regional project manager and hopes to build a similar career in Scotland.

When asked about the anti-immigration protests, he said: “I understand. After all, this is their country and they have their own concerns.

“Everybody sees what they think is right, and I totally understand that because this is their right and their country, and we have to respect that.

“We need to carry on respecting the culture, the opinions, and we need to debate if we have a chance to.”

Omar added that assumptions have been made about him based on his status as an asylum seeker.

“I am an academic person. I contribute to society through volunteering and helping others,” he added.

“This is how I show my commitment to Scotland.”

Afghan man fled because ‘life was in danger’

Ahmad, who arrived in Perth seven months ago from Afghanistan, said he fled because his life was at risk.

But he told The Courier he has felt safe in Perth.

“Society and culture here are great.

“I hope to make my life here in Perth. I want to be a positive person in this society and help.

“I believe I can do something for this city in the future. Right now it is hard to do, I am trying, I want to.”

He expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

“I am lucky to live in The Queens Hotel where I have a bed and food.

“People come to the hotels on a Saturday and tell me to go home.

Counter protesters in Perth hold up signs bearing slogans such as "Refugees Welcome". Police officers and stewards are also in the picture.
Anti-immigration protests and counter-protests have been held in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I know this country is their country; but if my country was safe, I never would have come to their country.

“My life was in danger. I don’t think anyone wants to come to a new country to live if their one is safe.”

Ahmad said he came to the UK for his family, not himself.

“Scotland is a very lucky country. You can live and work safely, and the government works very well.

“I didn’t want my family to live like they were in jail.

“I was lucky to make it here – many of my friends didn’t survive the journey.”

Eritrean asylum seeker fled dictatorship for safety

Amanuel arrived in the UK from Eritrea through a family reunion scheme with his sister, who was relocated from Libya by the British Red Cross as a minor.

That route has since been suspended by the government to deter small boat crossings.

Amanuel said: “For us, the UK is very safe.

“There is democracy here, unlike the dictatorship of Eritrea.

“I live with my sister, not in the hotels, and I love Scotland – especially Perth.

“I have made lots of friends here. It is a beautiful city.

“If I stayed in Eritrea, I would have to join the army under the dictatorship.

More protests are planned in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My father has been in that army from age 19 until 69, and I don’t see my father for years.

“I grew up with my mother, brothers, and sisters.

“I love my country, I love my parents, but I cannot live there under the dictatorship.”

Amanuel thanked the ESOL language centre – a Perth- based charity – for its support.

“I want to learn, but I cannot do it there.

“I hope to take on classes here and work in Scotland.

“You have good people in Perth.”

