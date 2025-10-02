Woman attacked by man who tried to steal her bag in Kinross

A woman was attacked by a man who tried to steal her bag in Kinross.

Police are hunting for a suspect wearing dark clothing after the “frightening experience” at around 8:30pm on the town’s Station Road on Tuesday.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, with dark hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket with the hood up and dark trousers.

Police say it’s ‘vital’ to trace Kinross attacker

Detective Constable Emma Irons said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, and it is vital we trace the man responsible.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen a man matching the description in the area, or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3332 of 30 September 2025, or make a call anonymously on 0800 555 111.”