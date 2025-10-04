How a Stirling charity project used tech start-up tricks to become profitable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a Stirling charity project used tech start-up tricks to become profitable

The Reboot project offers a professional data cleansing service - and is making a profit as a result.

Project leader Tom Gemmill with some of Reboot's hardworking young volunteers. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

A Stirling charity project has made itself entirely financially sustainable, even bringing in a small profit, after developing a unique tech service.

For close to a year, Reboot, which is part of Transition Stirling, has not had to rely on any grant funding to meet and sometimes exceed its monthly expenses of around £2,500.

And its secret to success lay in turning a daily annoyance into a lucrative service.

Specialising in electronic waste disposal, Reboot collects unwanted computers from small to medium-sized Scottish businesses and organisations, wipes their data to a professional and legal standard, then supplies certificates confirming that data cleansing has taken place.

A cyber security process that would normally cost hundreds of pounds is all done free of charge.

If you’re an IT manager with 50 laptops gathering dust, this is probably music to your ears.

In return, Reboot keeps the old computers, refurbishes them and sells them on, using the money to pay the rent and keep the project running.

It’s a rare but genuine win-win-win scenario, where the charity, the business and the environment all benefit.

No reliance on funding grants

For Reboot’s project leader Tom Gemmill, the realisation that the time-consuming but vital task of data deletion had potential to be a golden goose was a relief.

After stepping into the charity sector for the first time around 18 months ago, he soon figured out how reliant it is on financial grants.

He told The Courier: “I saw some projects around me getting shut down and I thought if we could just make our own money, nobody could turn off the funding.”

With a background in IT project management and a currently shelved dream of starting his own business, Tom intentionally set up Reboot to be more like a self-sustaining tech start-up than a charity project dependent on external funding.

Tom Gemmill says working with and supporting his volunteers is the best bit of his job. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

And, after studying government guidelines on data deletion, testing various bits of software and accidentally becoming an expert eBay seller, he and his team of volunteers have hit their stride.

“We’ve had a throughput of four or five clients in the last month, averaging 30 machines each,” he said.

“We still have capacity; we’re using our time for other projects, as well, that are more experimental.

“We’re running pilots, we’re doing repairs and things like that.”

Volunteers of all ages

Around 16 volunteers help Tom with Reboot.

A few are retirees with career experience in IT management, while others are teenagers hoping to flesh out their CVs and boost their confidence.

“Some people are really interested in the hardware, physically opening up the laptops and computers, replacing parts and fault-finding, things like that,” he said.

“And then other people just want to be here and just want to be useful.”

But there are tech whizz-kids in the Reboot ranks.

With a smile, Tom describes 19-year-old volunteer Daniel as having “roughly 19 years of experience on technical projects.”

The teenager started taking phones and laptops apart when he was just four or five years old and is the project’s biggest asset when it comes to figuring out hardware issues.

Volunteers have the opportunity to learn technical skills on the project, though there are plenty of non-technical jobs to do. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Though Tom says he was initially motivated by the idea of making Reboot financially sustainable, now the mentoring element of the job is his favourite part.

“Seeing somebody move on and get a job and how excited they are, it’s a big part of what I enjoy,” he said.

“We’ve got all sorts of different ages and different types of people with different needs and different mental health issues and learning difficulties.

“I try to create an environment that these volunteers want to be in, give them a sense of achievement, show it when I’m really pleased with how things are going, and ask them what they want to learn more about.”

No laptop left behind

Alongside data deletion, Reboot is currently running a formal pilot for a ‘supercharging’ service.

It promises to make your laptop “as fast as it was when you first bought it” for around £70.

This initiative chimes perfectly with the sustainable ethos of Transition Stirling and Stirling Reuse Hub, where Reboot is based.

Reboot has been financially sustainable for close to a year, and business is picking up. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Very few computers go to waste on Tom’s watch.

“We’ll get Google Chrome working and tested on an older laptop that we might have previously given up on and that all refurbishers, as far as I know, would give up on,” he explained.

“But Chrome brings it back to life.”

According to Tom, roughly 10-15% of the laptops donated to Reboot are given away for free to people who need them.

He added: “A person in need of a laptop to get connected and to get job hunting or to write application letters, they have been getting a lot of use out of these machines.”

