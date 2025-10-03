Ex-Carnoustie Links chiefs now driving ambitious plans for Angus and Fife golf clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Carnoustie Links chiefs now driving ambitious plans for Angus and Fife golf clubs

Michael Wells and Adair Simpson brokered the landmark transfer of the Angus Open Championship venue into private hands before resigning earlier this summer.

By Graham Brown
Adair Simpson (left) and Michael Wells at the Courier Business Awards during their time at Carnoustie Links. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The two key players in a landmark deal to put Carnoustie Links into private hands for the first time in history are spearheading ambitious future plans for some of Scotland’s most iconic golf clubs.

Former Carnoustie CEO Michael Wells and deputy Adair Simpson departed the legendary Open Championship venue in September.

They were instrumental in brokering Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group’s private equity deal with Angus Council to take over the running of golf operations at Carnoustie.

Carnoustie Golf Links.
It has also seen the £10 million purchase of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa.

The duo have now been revealed as leading figures in The Ancient Links Golf Company (TALGC).

New group reveal ambition for 154-year-old Forfar Golf Club

On Thursday, Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes were on the tee at Carnoustie for the opening round of the Dunhill Links Championship.

At the same time, The Courier revealed TALGC’s bid to take over Forfar Golf Club.

The fledgling company’s proposal will be put to a special meeting of Forfar members later this month.

It secured the acquisition of Scotscraig earlier this summer.

Scotscraig Golf Club
TALGC says it wants to position the Fife and Forfar courses within a collection of “iconic venues at the heart of golf’s origins.”

And in a letter to Forfar members ahead of the EGM, TALGC founder and executive director Adair Simpson sets out their ambitions for the Angus club – the first in the world to have 18 holes from inception.

It also reveals their key roles within the new group.

Mr Simpson says Mr Wells, who held senior posts in the R&A prior to becoming Carnoustie Links chief executive, will utilise a “strong background in operational excellence and strategic growth to lead delivery of the Forfar vision.”

It hinges on members voting for the historic change within weeks.

TALGC’s senior leadership also includes Fife-based sports consultancy expert Archie Paton, corporate lawyer David Roberts and chartered accountant Hamish de Run.

‘Investment first’ approach to Forfar Golf Club

TALGC say: “Our goal is to ensure full transparency and alignment as we move forward and explore the opportunity for Forfar Golf Club to join The Ancient Links Golf Company in creating a unique collection of historically important golf venues in Scotland.

“The Ancient Links Golf Company Limited is a relatively new entity, established specifically to acquire and revitalise historically significant golf venues in Scotland.

“We believe Forfar is ideally placed to join us on this journey.

“Our intention is to act quickly, as we seek to harness the unique position that selected clubs in Scotland hold and position them accordingly.

Earl and Countess of Forfar at Forfar Golf Club.
“That is why our model is focussed on investment first – providing Forfar with the resources to deliver significantly enhanced member facilities.”

It adds: “As golfers ourselves and working in the golf industry for over two decades, we also understand, and know how to deliver, the day-to-day experience that we would expect from a private members club.

“We are committed to striking a thoughtful balance between financial sustainability and protecting the founding members who have supported Forfar throughout its storied history.”

