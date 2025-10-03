Ex-Carnoustie Links chiefs now driving ambitious plans for Angus and Fife golf clubs

The two key players in a landmark deal to put Carnoustie Links into private hands for the first time in history are spearheading ambitious future plans for some of Scotland’s most iconic golf clubs.

Former Carnoustie CEO Michael Wells and deputy Adair Simpson departed the legendary Open Championship venue in September.

They were instrumental in brokering Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group’s private equity deal with Angus Council to take over the running of golf operations at Carnoustie.

It has also seen the £10 million purchase of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa.

The duo have now been revealed as leading figures in The Ancient Links Golf Company (TALGC).

New group reveal ambition for 154-year-old Forfar Golf Club

On Thursday, Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes were on the tee at Carnoustie for the opening round of the Dunhill Links Championship.

At the same time, The Courier revealed TALGC’s bid to take over Forfar Golf Club.

The fledgling company’s proposal will be put to a special meeting of Forfar members later this month.

It secured the acquisition of Scotscraig earlier this summer.

TALGC says it wants to position the Fife and Forfar courses within a collection of “iconic venues at the heart of golf’s origins.”

And in a letter to Forfar members ahead of the EGM, TALGC founder and executive director Adair Simpson sets out their ambitions for the Angus club – the first in the world to have 18 holes from inception.

It also reveals their key roles within the new group.

Mr Simpson says Mr Wells, who held senior posts in the R&A prior to becoming Carnoustie Links chief executive, will utilise a “strong background in operational excellence and strategic growth to lead delivery of the Forfar vision.”

It hinges on members voting for the historic change within weeks.

TALGC’s senior leadership also includes Fife-based sports consultancy expert Archie Paton, corporate lawyer David Roberts and chartered accountant Hamish de Run.

‘Investment first’ approach to Forfar Golf Club

TALGC say: “Our goal is to ensure full transparency and alignment as we move forward and explore the opportunity for Forfar Golf Club to join The Ancient Links Golf Company in creating a unique collection of historically important golf venues in Scotland.

“The Ancient Links Golf Company Limited is a relatively new entity, established specifically to acquire and revitalise historically significant golf venues in Scotland.

“We believe Forfar is ideally placed to join us on this journey.

“Our intention is to act quickly, as we seek to harness the unique position that selected clubs in Scotland hold and position them accordingly.

“That is why our model is focussed on investment first – providing Forfar with the resources to deliver significantly enhanced member facilities.”

It adds: “As golfers ourselves and working in the golf industry for over two decades, we also understand, and know how to deliver, the day-to-day experience that we would expect from a private members club.

“We are committed to striking a thoughtful balance between financial sustainability and protecting the founding members who have supported Forfar throughout its storied history.”