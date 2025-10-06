Stirling Planning Ahead: Stirling Fire Station’s £2.4m upgrades to boost firefighter safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Stirling Fire Station’s £2.4m upgrades to boost firefighter safety

The Courier looks at the latest planning news for Stirling and Stirlingshire.

By Isla Glen
Stirling Fire Station.
Stirling Fire Station is set to undergo works. Image: Google Street View

Stirling Fire Station is set to undergo £2.4 million of upgrades next year.

It is part of a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) proposal to protect firefighters from fire contaminants.

The building, on Raploch Road, will have its ground floor reconfigured to provide new facilities and contaminant control.

A building warrant, which lists the works as worth £2,400,000, has been submitted to Stirling Council.

The upgrades are planned to begin in early 2026.

Ijaz Bashir, SFRS’s head of asset management, told The Courier: “We are dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of all our employees.

“The service is making substantial capital investments in the refurbishment of stations, which will help mitigate the effects of fire contaminants.

“It is essential that firefighters have the facilities to decontaminate themselves following incidents where there is potential exposure to contaminants.”

In July, an extension at the rear of the building was approved.

It comes after the SFRS launched a consultation on potential station closures and appliance reductions.

Bid to turn former Lochearnhead Primary School into home

The former Lochearnhead Primary School. Image: LTJ Architecture

A fresh bid to turn a former primary school into a residential home has been submitted.

Lochearnhead Primary School, on School Road, was mothballed in 2009.

If approved, the building would be converted into a house with an extension.

The application was submitted by LTJ Architecture on behalf of Steven Clark.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority previously granted permission to turn the school into a home in 2022, but this has now lapsed.

Extension requested for Drymen sculpture centre

A visualisation of how the development would look. Image: Linearchitecture

The Arcadia Sculpture Centre, based at Drumbeg Farm Stables in Drymen, is seeking a time extension on previously approved proposals.

Sculptor Rob Mulholland and his partner Susan purchased the site in 2018 to set up a centre of excellence for sculpture and environmental art in Scotland.

Planning permission was given in 2022 for the site to turn existing stables and outbuildings into a gallery, artists workshops and ancillary shop/cafe, as well as to erect a building for residential and tourism use.

An extension of three years has been requested.

It says that, while progress has been made, the new building has “taken a lot longer and cost considerably more than budgeted for” and “funding applications to various cultural funds have also been delayed significantly”.

The application, submitted by Linearchitecture, will be considered by the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

New layby for Carron Valley Biodiversity Garden proposed

The location of the Carron Valley layby. Image: Scottish Water

Scottish Water is seeking planning permission to construct a new layby near the Carron Valley Biodiversity Garden.

The layby, on the B818, would provide additional parking for visitors.

If approved by Stirling Council, a gravel path would also be created.

The plans have already received one objection, which states: “A lay-by in this location will just intensify antisocial behaviour, groups camping roadside, fly tipping, illegal fishing, more impact on the litter situation.

“There are two lay-bys, one each side of this location and these are plagued with all of the above-listed.”

Here are the links to the planning papers:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation