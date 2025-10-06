Stirling Planning Ahead: Stirling Fire Station’s £2.4m upgrades to boost firefighter safety

Stirling Fire Station is set to undergo £2.4 million of upgrades next year.

It is part of a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) proposal to protect firefighters from fire contaminants.

The building, on Raploch Road, will have its ground floor reconfigured to provide new facilities and contaminant control.

A building warrant, which lists the works as worth £2,400,000, has been submitted to Stirling Council.

The upgrades are planned to begin in early 2026.

Ijaz Bashir, SFRS’s head of asset management, told The Courier: “We are dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of all our employees.

“The service is making substantial capital investments in the refurbishment of stations, which will help mitigate the effects of fire contaminants.

“It is essential that firefighters have the facilities to decontaminate themselves following incidents where there is potential exposure to contaminants.”

In July, an extension at the rear of the building was approved.

It comes after the SFRS launched a consultation on potential station closures and appliance reductions.

Bid to turn former Lochearnhead Primary School into home

A fresh bid to turn a former primary school into a residential home has been submitted.

Lochearnhead Primary School, on School Road, was mothballed in 2009.

If approved, the building would be converted into a house with an extension.

The application was submitted by LTJ Architecture on behalf of Steven Clark.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority previously granted permission to turn the school into a home in 2022, but this has now lapsed.

Extension requested for Drymen sculpture centre

The Arcadia Sculpture Centre, based at Drumbeg Farm Stables in Drymen, is seeking a time extension on previously approved proposals.

Sculptor Rob Mulholland and his partner Susan purchased the site in 2018 to set up a centre of excellence for sculpture and environmental art in Scotland.

Planning permission was given in 2022 for the site to turn existing stables and outbuildings into a gallery, artists workshops and ancillary shop/cafe, as well as to erect a building for residential and tourism use.

An extension of three years has been requested.

It says that, while progress has been made, the new building has “taken a lot longer and cost considerably more than budgeted for” and “funding applications to various cultural funds have also been delayed significantly”.

The application, submitted by Linearchitecture, will be considered by the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

New layby for Carron Valley Biodiversity Garden proposed

Scottish Water is seeking planning permission to construct a new layby near the Carron Valley Biodiversity Garden.

The layby, on the B818, would provide additional parking for visitors.

If approved by Stirling Council, a gravel path would also be created.

The plans have already received one objection, which states: “A lay-by in this location will just intensify antisocial behaviour, groups camping roadside, fly tipping, illegal fishing, more impact on the litter situation.

“There are two lay-bys, one each side of this location and these are plagued with all of the above-listed.”

