Bomb squad called to Forfar after WWII device found in town centre attic

The bomb squad was called to Forfar after a WW2 device was found in an attic above a shop in the town centre.

Police and the army bomb disposal team were called after the antique fire extinguisher was discovered in a property above the Take a Hike shop in East High Street.

On Thursday afternoon the device, which could have potentially contained small detonation charges, was removed and taken away in a red box.

Device found in Forfar town centre attic

The owner of the property where the device was found said she discovered it in the attic of her flat while laying insulation in her attic.

Asking not to be named, the woman said: “We were laying insulation when we came across the device.

“We realised it was probably best not to do anything with it ourselves and called the police.

“The bomb squad arrived, and we were told it was a fire extinguisher and would likely have detonation chargers inside.

“The bomb squad took it away. At no time were we in any danger and we weren’t evacuated or anything like that.”

She added: “They told me they are not found as often as they used to be but still some are being discovered.”

‘I got a shock when the bomb squad arrived’

Nathan Doig, whose family owns Take a Hike, said he was working on Thursday afternoon when the owner came in and told him what was happening.

Nathan said: “The bomb squad got here about 2.30pm and they were away again by 2.40pm.

“I have to say I got a shock when I saw the police and the bomb squad outside.

“It all happened really quickly.

“People were being asked to stay away while the bomb squad were outside but I wasn’t asked to leave the shop or anything so they couldn’t have been that concerned.

“They went into the flat and came out shortly afterwards carrying a red box that I assumed they had put the device into.

“I must admit I was a bit taken aback by what happened.”

A passerby said: “I was walking down East High Street and got a shock to see the big bomb disposal van outside the shop.

“There were quite a few police cars and guys in army uniform obviously from the bomb squad.

“I was on the other side of the street so just carried on walking but plenty of people were stopping to take a look.”

EOD team called to Angus property by Police Scotland

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We can confirm an army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team have been tasked to an item of EOD interest at the request of Police Scotland.

“The item has been taken to a military range for demolition.”

The Second World War extinguishers were designed to self-activate in the event of a fire.

Manufactured in their thousands during the war, the extinguishers were designed to explode, scattering a fire-suppressing powder.

Patented in 1935, the Selfac “self-acting automatic fire extinguisher” was manufactured by the FE Proprietary Company of London.

It was described as “a grenade of the kind comprising a container filled with an extinguishing powder or liquid and a central bursting charge in a spherical or other cartridge”.

The firing mechanism is described in the patent.