Price of pint at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s new St Andrews sports bar revealed

The price of a pint at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s new sports bar in St Andrews has been revealed.

T-Squared Social, which has replaced the New Picture House on North Street, opened its doors this week.

DC Thomson’s golf magazine, Bunkered, visited the bar and found the drinks being served and how much they cost.

The cheapest draught pint is Tennent’s Lager, which costs £4.50.

A pint of Italian lager Menabrea costs £6.50, with gluten-free lager Jubel Peach and Joker IPA both priced £6.

A pint of Guinness costs £6.50.

The prices of alcoholic drinks at T-Squared Social are:

Draught beers

Tennent’s Lager – £4.50

Menabrea – £6.50

Guinness – £5.95

Outcider – £4.75

Jubel Peach – £6

Joker IPA – £6

Bottled

Budweiser – £5

Heineken – £5

Corona – £5

Ciders and cans

Old Mout Berries and Cherries – £6

Old Mout Pineapple and Raspberry – £6

White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry – £4

White Claw Hard Seltzer Mango – £4.50

Alcohol free

Jump Ship Yardarm 0% – £4.50

Jump Ship Hazy Pale Ale 0% – £4.50

Old Mout Cherries and Berries 0% – £4.50

The bar also serves a range of wines, whiskies, cocktails and spirits, as well as soft drinks and food items.

There are also party platters, with a variety of drinks options available for £600 for up to 20 people.

Opinions split on pint prices

After the prices were revealed on Bunkered’s Facebook page, readers have shared their thoughts on the prices.

Graeme McNiven said: “For St Andrews, that’s ridiculously well priced.”

David Wallace agreed, adding: “Prices are fair and even reasonable compared to current market I’d say.”

Not all comments were positive, however.

Kevin Hill argued: “Draught seems reasonable, but £5 for bottles is a bit steep, is it not?”

Keith Tracy said: “With all the great breweries around, that’s the best that they could do.”

The opening of T-Squared Social comes as several celebrities took to the Old Course to tee off this year’s Dunhill Links Championship.