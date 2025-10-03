Price of pint at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s new St Andrews sports bar revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Price of pint at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s new St Andrews sports bar revealed

The duo's new bar, T-Squared Social, opened its doors this week.

By Ben MacDonald
T-Squared Social in St Andrews
T-Squared Social has opened its doors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The price of a pint at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s new sports bar in St Andrews has been revealed.

T-Squared Social, which has replaced the New Picture House on North Street, opened its doors this week.

DC Thomson’s golf magazine, Bunkered, visited the bar and found the drinks being served and how much they cost.

The cheapest draught pint is Tennent’s Lager, which costs £4.50.

A pint of Italian lager Menabrea costs £6.50, with gluten-free lager Jubel Peach and Joker IPA both priced £6.

A pint of Guinness costs £6.50.

Price of pints at Tiger Woods’ St Andrews sports bar revealed

The prices of alcoholic drinks at T-Squared Social are:

Draught beers

  • Tennent’s Lager – £4.50
  • Menabrea – £6.50
  • Guinness – £5.95
  • Outcider – £4.75
  • Jubel Peach – £6
  • Joker IPA – £6

Bottled

  • Budweiser – £5
  • Heineken – £5
  • Corona – £5
Drink prices at the sports bar have been revealed. Image: bunkered.co.uk

Ciders and cans

  • Old Mout Berries and Cherries – £6
  • Old Mout Pineapple and Raspberry – £6
  • White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry – £4
  • White Claw Hard Seltzer Mango – £4.50

Alcohol free

  • Jump Ship Yardarm 0% – £4.50
  • Jump Ship Hazy Pale Ale 0% – £4.50
  • Old Mout Cherries and Berries 0% – £4.50

The bar also serves a range of wines, whiskies, cocktails and spirits, as well as soft drinks and food items.

There are also party platters, with a variety of drinks options available for £600 for up to 20 people.

Opinions split on pint prices

After the prices were revealed on Bunkered’s Facebook page, readers have shared their thoughts on the prices.

Graeme McNiven said: “For St Andrews, that’s ridiculously well priced.”

David Wallace agreed, adding: “Prices are fair and even reasonable compared to current market I’d say.”

Not all comments were positive, however.

Kevin Hill argued: “Draught seems reasonable, but £5 for bottles is a bit steep, is it not?”

Keith Tracy said: “With all the great breweries around, that’s the best that they could do.”

The opening of T-Squared Social comes as several celebrities took to the Old Course to tee off this year’s Dunhill Links Championship.

