News 27 pictures as Hollywood legends, sports stars and music heroes tee off at the Dunhill in Tayside and Fife Movie star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are among the big names taking to the fairways this year. Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group By Claire Warrender and Kim Cessford October 2 2025, 6:02pm October 2 2025, 6:02pm 27 pictures as Hollywood legends, sports stars and music heroes tee off at the Dunhill in Tayside and Fife A-list celebrities teed up on the fairways of Fife and Tayside as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way on Thursday. Star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined fellow movie legends Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton at Carnoustie Links. Tennis champion Andy Murray was also among the well-known faces on the greens of the Angus town. Meanwhile, a host of TV, music and sports stars got into the swing of the Old Course in St Andrews. Among them were singers Ronan Keating and Keane frontman Tom Champlin, joined by Genesis legend Mike Rutherford and Dept Q star Matthew Goode. Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan was seen posing for pictures with fans during a practice session at the prestigious Fife course. He joked he wasn't hearing much applause, before sinking a putt to cheers from the watching crowd. We bring you some of the best photographs from day one of the Dunhill. Meanwhile, Friday's tee-times can be found here. Actor Bill Murray on the Links course at Carnoustie on day one of the Dunhill. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire. Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones on the Carnoustie fairway. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock</p> <p> Boyzone singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating takes a picture at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics guitarist and bassist Mike Rutherford at the Old Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Piers Morgan poses with fans on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Golf fans study their phones while play goes on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Basic Instinct star Michael Douglas in action at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group Celebrity-spotting golf fans at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Carnoustie. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock Tennis ace Andy Murray was none too happy at this point. Image: Ross Parker SNS Group Singer Huey Lewis was happy to the stuck with the Old Course during the first day of Dunhill action. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave swapped his oars for a golf club as the Dunhill got under way. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Are you sitting comfortably? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Catherine Zeta-Jones takes stock during play. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock Ronan Keating responds to someone in the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Ryder Cup hero Robert MacIntyre reacts to a shot at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group Discussing the day's play at St Andrews Old Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Bill Murray and Robert MacIntyre survey the green at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group Dunblane hero Andy Murray in action. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock</p> <p> Michael Douglas watches the ball go. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock</p> <p> Piers Morgan raring to go. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the first green at Carnoustie. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire. Ryder Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood gearing up to tee off at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parke/SNS Group Scrooged star Bill Murray striking a pose. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Eyes on the action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
