27 pictures as Hollywood legends, sports stars and music heroes tee off at the Dunhill in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

27 pictures as Hollywood legends, sports stars and music heroes tee off at the Dunhill in Tayside and Fife

Movie star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are among the big names taking to the fairways this year.

Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
By Claire Warrender and Kim Cessford

A-list celebrities teed up on the fairways of Fife and Tayside as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way on Thursday.

Star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined fellow movie legends Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton at Carnoustie Links.

Tennis champion Andy Murray was also among the well-known faces on the greens of the Angus town.

Meanwhile, a host of TV, music and sports stars got into the swing of the Old Course in St Andrews.

Among them were singers Ronan Keating and Keane frontman Tom Champlin, joined by Genesis legend Mike Rutherford and Dept Q star Matthew Goode.

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan was seen posing for pictures with fans during a practice session at the prestigious Fife course.

He joked he wasn’t hearing much applause, before sinking a putt to cheers from the watching crowd.

We bring you some of the best photographs from day one of the Dunhill.

Meanwhile, Friday’s tee-times can be found here.

Bill Murray at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Carnoustie
Actor Bill Murray on the Links course at Carnoustie on day one of the Dunhill. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire.
Catherine Zeta-Jones on the fairways at Carnoustie
Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones on the Carnoustie fairway. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Ronan Keating takes a photo at the Old Course in St Andrews
Boyzone singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating takes a picture at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Genesis star Mike Rutherford at the Old Course
Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics guitarist and bassist Mike Rutherford at the Old Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Piers Morgan poses with fans on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews
Piers Morgan poses with fans on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Golf fans study their phones while play goes on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Michael Douglas tees off at Carnoustie
Basic Instinct star Michael Douglas in action at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Celebrity-spotting golf fans at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Carnoustie. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock
Tennis ace Andy Murray was none too happy at this point. Image: Ross Parker SNS Group
Huey Lewis tees off at the Dunhill in St Andrews
Singer Huey Lewis was happy to the stuck with the Old Course during the first day of Dunhill action. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave swapped his oars for a golf club as the Dunhill got under way. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Are you sitting comfortably? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Catherine Zeta-Jones takes stock during play. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock
Ronan Keating responds to someone in the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ryder Cup hero Robert MacIntyre reacts to a shot at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Discussing the day’s play at St Andrews Old Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bill Murray and Robert MacIntyre survey the green at Carnoustie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Dunblane hero Andy Murray in action. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Michael Douglas watches the ball go. Image: Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Piers Morgan raring to go. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the first green at Carnoustie. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire.
Ryder Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood gearing up to tee off at Carnoustie. Image:  Ross Parke/SNS Group
Scrooged star Bill Murray striking a pose. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Eyes on the action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

More from News

Davy Elder of Caledonian Kilts in Glenrothes.
End of an era as 'Glenrothes kilt man' to retire after 20 years
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
2
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose hands over a dossier of new evidence to police on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee
The device was found in a flat above the Take a Hike shop on Forfar's East High Street.
Bomb squad called to Forfar after WWII device found in town centre attic
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Thursday court round-up — Dirty cash payback and beheading threat
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Paedophile pensioner caged for 'harrowing' child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus
The Halloween house at Park View in Brechin.
First look at Brechin's spectacular Halloween house as family prepare for 1000 guisers
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Devastating photos show Perth house fire aftermath as neighbours 'shaken' by how fast blaze…
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Plans for new Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship on site of former Crieff hotel
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Woman attacked by man who tried to steal her bag in Kinross

Conversation