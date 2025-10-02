27 pictures as Hollywood legends, sports stars and music heroes tee off at the Dunhill in Tayside and Fife

A-list celebrities teed up on the fairways of Fife and Tayside as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way on Thursday.

Star couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined fellow movie legends Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton at Carnoustie Links.

Tennis champion Andy Murray was also among the well-known faces on the greens of the Angus town.

Meanwhile, a host of TV, music and sports stars got into the swing of the Old Course in St Andrews.

Among them were singers Ronan Keating and Keane frontman Tom Champlin, joined by Genesis legend Mike Rutherford and Dept Q star Matthew Goode.

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan was seen posing for pictures with fans during a practice session at the prestigious Fife course.

He joked he wasn’t hearing much applause, before sinking a putt to cheers from the watching crowd.

We bring you some of the best photographs from day one of the Dunhill.

Meanwhile, Friday’s tee-times can be found here.