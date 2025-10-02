VIDEO: Justin Bieber spotted arriving at Dundee Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

VIDEO: Justin Bieber spotted arriving at Dundee Airport

The pop star's arrival comes as celebrities descend on Tayside and Fife for the Dunhill Links Championship.

By Finn Nixon
Justin Bieber (left) arrives at Dundee Airport. Image: Rhi Rhi/TikTok
Justin Bieber (left) arrives at Dundee Airport. Image: Rhi Rhi/TikTok

Justin Bieber has been spotted arriving at Dundee Airport.

The Canadian pop star was seen exiting the taxi way at the runway on Thursday afternoon.

He is the latest celebrity to touch down in Tayside and Fife this week.

Several private jets landed at Dundee Airport and the Leuchars Aerodrome on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His visit comes after the Alfred Dunhill Golf Links Championship got underway at the Old Course in St Andrews on Thursday.

Celebrities and the world’s leading professional golfers will be teaming up and a series of famous faces are expected to attend.

The action will also be taking place at Kingsbarns and Carnoustie on every day until Sunday.

Hollywood stars appearing at golf championships

Stars appearing at the championship include Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, tennis legend Andy Murray and singer Ronan Keating.

They will be joined by Oban’s Bob MacIntyre and his winning Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Private jets lined up at Dundee Airport on Thursday afternoon. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It comes as Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake were expected to open their sports bar and gastro pub in the New Picture House in St Andrews.

Bieber was not scheduled to be taking part in the competition.

Dundee Airport has been approached for comment.

More from News

CR0040988 - unknown reporter - Perthshire - Perth Train Station / ScotRail trains Courier stock - Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior of Perth Train Station / Railway Station, off Leonard Street, Perth - Thursday 2nd February 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth to Inverness trains cancelled ahead of Storm warning
UHI Perth graduations 2025 at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gallery: UHI Perth students celebrate 2025 graduation at Perth Concert Hall
Davy Elder of Caledonian Kilts in Glenrothes.
End of an era as 'Glenrothes kilt man' to retire after 20 years
Tennis ace Andy Murray tees off at Carnoustie on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
27 pictures as Hollywood legends, sports stars and music heroes tee off at the…
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee University principal and finance chief face Holyrood grilling
4
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose hands over a dossier of new evidence to police on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel victim hands new evidence about disgraced surgeon to police in Dundee
The device was found in a flat above the Take a Hike shop on Forfar's East High Street.
Bomb squad called to Forfar after WWII device found in town centre attic
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dirty cash payback and beheading threat
Christopher Maher was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Paedophile pensioner caged for 'harrowing' child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus
The Halloween house at Park View in Brechin.
First look at Brechin's spectacular Halloween house as family prepare for 1000 guisers

Conversation