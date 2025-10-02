VIDEO: Justin Bieber spotted arriving at Dundee Airport

Justin Bieber has been spotted arriving at Dundee Airport.

The Canadian pop star was seen exiting the taxi way at the runway on Thursday afternoon.

He is the latest celebrity to touch down in Tayside and Fife this week.

Several private jets landed at Dundee Airport and the Leuchars Aerodrome on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His visit comes after the Alfred Dunhill Golf Links Championship got underway at the Old Course in St Andrews on Thursday.

Celebrities and the world’s leading professional golfers will be teaming up and a series of famous faces are expected to attend.

The action will also be taking place at Kingsbarns and Carnoustie on every day until Sunday.

Hollywood stars appearing at golf championships

Stars appearing at the championship include Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, tennis legend Andy Murray and singer Ronan Keating.

They will be joined by Oban’s Bob MacIntyre and his winning Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

It comes as Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake were expected to open their sports bar and gastro pub in the New Picture House in St Andrews.

Bieber was not scheduled to be taking part in the competition.

Dundee Airport has been approached for comment.