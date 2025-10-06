Perth Pullar House hold-ups look set to cost council six-figure sum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Pullar House hold-ups look set to cost council six-figure sum

Empty space at the Pullar House 'public sector hub' in Perth could cost the council almost quarter of a million pounds in lost rental income.

By Morag Lindsay
Pullar House entrance
Pullar House in Perth.

Empty desks at Perth’s new “public sector hub” in Pullar House could cost the council almost quarter of a million pounds.

Perth and Kinross Council says the Scottish Government has yet to commit to moving its staff into the building.

And delays in filling the office space could amount to a £222,000 loss of rental income for the council.

The sums emerged in a report to councillors this week.

Chief Finance Officer Scott Walker is warning the council is facing a £3.46 million projected overspend in the 2025/26 budget.

That includes the Pullar House losses.

Scottish Government ‘a particular issue’ in Pullar House process

The council took ownership of the office building on Kinnoull Street in September.

It had previously rented it for £3.2m a year.

But councillors agreed a deal to purchase Pullar House and the neighbouring Kinnoull Street car park in September 2024.

Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House in Perth
Pullar House is next door to Kinnoull Street car park. Image: Google Maps

The goal is to turn it into a “public sector hub”.

It is part of a wider package of measures to bring more people into Perth city centre.

These include the controversial decision to site the new PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

Council staff in Perth will share the Pullar House space with others from a range of public agencies.

The Scottish Government was to have been a key partner in the enterprise, along with the likes of Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust and VisitScotland.

Thimblerow car park, Perth
It’s hoped the Pullar House hub and the new PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow will boost city centre footfall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But Mr Walker’s report to the finance and resources committee on Wednesday revealed: “In Facilities Management, there is a projected overspend of £418,000 due to the timing of the roll out of the new cleaning regime (£196,000) and delays in public sector partners confirming their relocation into Pullar House (£222,000).

“This has been a particular issue with the Scottish Government who have not been able to make a formal commitment despite the best efforts of council officers to make progress, resulting in a projected reduction in rental income in the current year compared to the business case assumptions.”

Scottish Government responds to council claims

The council’s head of property services Stephen Crawford was asked if officers should be looking for a different tenant.

He said he was hopeful that a decision was imminent.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross councillors were briefed on the delays Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“At the moment we are not looking for anybody else,” he said.

“We haven’t crossed that line yet.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A review of the Scottish Government’s office requirements in Perth is being finalised, and the outcome will be set out in the coming weeks.

“In line with the principles of Public Service Reform, the review includes an option to co-locate at Pullar House with Perth and Kinross Council.

“While the Scottish Government remains supportive in principle, due diligence must be carried out to ensure the best value solution in line with the Scottish Public Finance Manual.”

 

