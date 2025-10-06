Perth Pullar House hold-ups look set to cost council six-figure sum

Empty desks at Perth’s new “public sector hub” in Pullar House could cost the council almost quarter of a million pounds.

Perth and Kinross Council says the Scottish Government has yet to commit to moving its staff into the building.

And delays in filling the office space could amount to a £222,000 loss of rental income for the council.

The sums emerged in a report to councillors this week.

Chief Finance Officer Scott Walker is warning the council is facing a £3.46 million projected overspend in the 2025/26 budget.

That includes the Pullar House losses.

Scottish Government ‘a particular issue’ in Pullar House process

The council took ownership of the office building on Kinnoull Street in September.

It had previously rented it for £3.2m a year.

But councillors agreed a deal to purchase Pullar House and the neighbouring Kinnoull Street car park in September 2024.

The goal is to turn it into a “public sector hub”.

It is part of a wider package of measures to bring more people into Perth city centre.

These include the controversial decision to site the new PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

Council staff in Perth will share the Pullar House space with others from a range of public agencies.

The Scottish Government was to have been a key partner in the enterprise, along with the likes of Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust and VisitScotland.

But Mr Walker’s report to the finance and resources committee on Wednesday revealed: “In Facilities Management, there is a projected overspend of £418,000 due to the timing of the roll out of the new cleaning regime (£196,000) and delays in public sector partners confirming their relocation into Pullar House (£222,000).

“This has been a particular issue with the Scottish Government who have not been able to make a formal commitment despite the best efforts of council officers to make progress, resulting in a projected reduction in rental income in the current year compared to the business case assumptions.”

Scottish Government responds to council claims

The council’s head of property services Stephen Crawford was asked if officers should be looking for a different tenant.

He said he was hopeful that a decision was imminent.

“At the moment we are not looking for anybody else,” he said.

“We haven’t crossed that line yet.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A review of the Scottish Government’s office requirements in Perth is being finalised, and the outcome will be set out in the coming weeks.

“In line with the principles of Public Service Reform, the review includes an option to co-locate at Pullar House with Perth and Kinross Council.

“While the Scottish Government remains supportive in principle, due diligence must be carried out to ensure the best value solution in line with the Scottish Public Finance Manual.”